REDMAGIC 11 Pro: The FIRST Visible Liquid-Cooled Phone!

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro introduces a new innovation in mobile gaming with the first-ever visible liquid cooling system in a smartphone. This device is carefully designed for gamers, combining state-of-the-art hardware, advanced thermal management, and a sleek, ergonomic design to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro is built to handle even the most demanding games effortlessly, ensuring peak performance and reliability. The video below from Tim Schofield gives us a detailed look at the new liquid-cooled REDMGAIC 11 Pro

Exceptional Performance and Advanced Cooling Technology

At the heart of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro lies the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a processor engineered to deliver high-performance gaming capabilities. What truly sets this smartphone apart is its innovative liquid cooling system, which features visible cooling animations—a first in the smartphone industry. This innovative system is supported by a built-in fan and a vapor chamber, working in harmony to efficiently dissipate heat. Together, these technologies prevent overheating and performance throttling, making sure smooth and consistent gameplay even during extended gaming sessions.

The visible liquid cooling system not only enhances functionality but also adds a visually striking element to the phone’s design, making it a standout choice for gamers who value both performance and aesthetics.

Features Designed to Enhance Your Gaming Experience

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is packed with features that cater specifically to gamers, offering tools to elevate your gameplay:

520 Hz Shoulder Triggers: These customizable controls provide a competitive edge in fast-paced games, delivering unmatched precision and responsiveness.

These customizable controls provide a competitive edge in fast-paced games, delivering unmatched precision and responsiveness. Game Space: A dedicated hub for managing gaming settings, allowing you to optimize performance, block notifications, and create an uninterrupted gaming environment.

A dedicated hub for managing gaming settings, allowing you to optimize performance, block notifications, and create an uninterrupted gaming environment. RGB Lighting: Dynamic and customizable lighting effects add a visually immersive touch, enhancing the overall gaming aesthetic.

Whether you’re a casual gamer or a professional, these features ensure that the REDMAGIC 11 Pro adapts to your needs, offering versatility and power in equal measure.

Immersive Display and Ergonomic Design

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro features a 6.85-inch BOE X10 AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, delivering fluid visuals and responsive touch input. This high-performance display ensures that every frame is rendered with clarity and precision, providing an immersive gaming experience. The full-screen design, achieved through an under-display front-facing camera, eliminates distractions, allowing you to focus entirely on your gameplay.

The phone’s flat glass back, free of a camera bump, enhances its minimalist aesthetic while improving ergonomics. This thoughtful design ensures that the device is comfortable to hold, even during long gaming sessions. The combination of innovative display technology and a sleek, practical design makes the REDMAGIC 11 Pro a perfect blend of form and function.

Advanced Camera and Biometric Features

While gaming is the primary focus of the REDMAGIC 11 Pro, its camera system is designed to deliver impressive photography capabilities. The rear camera setup includes:

A 50 MP wide lens for capturing detailed and vibrant images.

for capturing detailed and vibrant images. A 50 MP ultra-wide lens for expansive landscape shots.

for expansive landscape shots. A 2 MP depth lens for enhanced portrait photography.

These cameras ensure that the device is versatile enough to handle everyday photography needs without compromising on quality.

For security, the phone features an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and face unlock, offering quick and secure access. These biometric features are seamlessly integrated, providing convenience without detracting from the phone’s gaming-centric design.

Everyday Features That Add Value

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro is equipped with a range of practical features that enhance its usability beyond gaming:

80W Fast Charging: Quickly recharge your device and get back to gaming without long interruptions.

Quickly recharge your device and get back to gaming without long interruptions. 3.5 mm Headphone Jack: A rare inclusion in modern smartphones, catering to wired audio enthusiasts who prefer low-latency sound.

A rare inclusion in modern smartphones, catering to wired audio enthusiasts who prefer low-latency sound. USB-C Port: Ensures fast charging and efficient data transfer.

Ensures fast charging and efficient data transfer. Pre-installed Accessories: Includes a screen protector and protective case, making sure durability and protection right out of the box.

These thoughtful additions make the REDMAGIC 11 Pro a well-rounded device, ready for immediate use by both gamers and everyday users.

Customizable Software for Maximum Versatility

Running on an Android-based operating system, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro offers extensive customization options to suit a variety of user preferences:

Gemini Personal Assistant: A built-in assistant designed to enhance productivity and streamline daily tasks.

A built-in assistant designed to enhance productivity and streamline daily tasks. Adjustable Display Settings: Fine-tune refresh rates, color modes, and brightness levels to create a personalized viewing experience.

Fine-tune refresh rates, color modes, and brightness levels to create a personalized viewing experience. Multitasking Features: Small window gameplay and multitasking tools allow you to switch between tasks seamlessly, making sure productivity without compromising your gaming experience.

These software enhancements make the REDMAGIC 11 Pro a versatile device, capable of adapting to both gaming and everyday needs with ease.

Setting a New Benchmark for Gaming Smartphones

The REDMAGIC 11 Pro redefines what a gaming smartphone can achieve. With its innovative liquid cooling system, powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and gamer-focused features, it sets a new standard for mobile gaming. While its primary focus is on delivering an exceptional gaming experience, the device doesn’t compromise on design, usability, or everyday functionality. From its immersive display to its customizable controls, the REDMAGIC 11 Pro is tailored for gamers seeking top-tier performance and innovative technology. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive gamer, this smartphone is a powerful tool that delivers on all fronts.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on Liquid cooling.

Source & Image Credit: Tim Schofield



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals