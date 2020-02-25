Raijintek Antila D5 EVO RBW combines liquid cooling pump and reservoir

If you are considering building a liquid cooled PC rig you may be interested in a new combination pump and reservoir unveiled by Raijintek, in the form of the Antila D5 EVO RBW.

“RAIJINTEK’S NEW ANTILA D5 EVO RBW pump (with 200mm reservoir), integrated a Unique rainbow A-RGB ( 5V Addressable) LED light cap. The highest level solution for PC enthusiasts and custom PC Modder’s to create a super RGB LED light water cooling system. ANTILA D5 EVO RBW features the maximum pressure of up to 50 PSI, and achieve a super flow discharge up to 1500L/hr & a Head-lift of 4 meter (13 feet) at maximum speed, thus it is the heart of your liquid cooling loop. “

“Outstanding performance and reliability, ANTILA D5 EVO RBW is manufactured from highest quality POM and PMMA material to provide a crystal clear, steadily, silently, high performance, durable solution. ANTILA D5 EVO RBW allows PC enthusiasts not only to construct a remarkably superior liquid cooling system but also combine externally-modular upgrades for their chassis. A sturdy Bracket also provides users a reliable, direction options and friendly installation. ANTILA D5 EVO RBW is the best showcase water cooling LED PUMP for your system!”

Source :RT

