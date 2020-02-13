EK Waterblocks professional water cooling range introduced

Anyone building a new PC rig may be interested in a professional range of custom loop liquid cooling products and waterblocks unveiled by EK Waterblocks this week. The EK-Pro GPU Quick Disconnect Kit is the most efficient way to transform your liquid-cooled GPU into a quick-disconnect ready water block assembly.

The kit consists provide everything you need to transform your current GPU water block into a quick-disconnect ready product. Including 1 meter of Black ZMT 6,5/9,5 mm tubing, two 6 mm OD barb fittings, four tube clamps, 45 degree Angled GPU Terminal and two sets of Quick Disconnect fittings.

“The EK Professional Line of products is all about the use of high-quality materials, longevity and enhancing the power of your PC or computing unit. These new products are also suited for the most demanding customers, like servers, data centers, deep learning workstations, etc. Characteristic properties of these products are robust, industrial material choices and no RGB whatsoever. “

Pricing for the new professional range of EK Waterblocks take the form of :

EK-Pro GPU Quick Disconnect Kit €89,90

EK-Pro CPU Quick Disconnect Kit €89,90

EK-Pro Manifold 2CPU 4GPU – Acetal €89,90

EK-Pro Manifold 2CPU 2GPU – Acetal €74,90

Source : TPU

