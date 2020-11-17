EK Water Blocks EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB AIO all-in-one liquid cooling solution €200

PC enthusiasts looking to upgrade to a liquid cooled system may be interested to know that the development team over at EK Water Blocks has created a new EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB AIO liquid cooling system which is now available to preorder priced at approximately €200. The EK AIO comes with a universally compatible CPU water-block, fitting all the latest Intel & AMD CPU sockets as well as featuring a tool-less mounting mechanism for easy installation.Requiring just a single radiator mount, with diamond cut rotary fittings for easy tube adjustment, the EK AIO Elite offers compatibility with almost all modern case designs.

“The EK-AIO Elite 360 D-RGB is an all-in-one liquid cooling solution for your CPU. It offers all the benefits of a water-cooling solution in a compact, easy to install, and maintenance-free design. The EK AIO Elite comes with a universally compatible CPU water-block, along with a pre-filled pump-res combo design for a liquid cooling solution that’s ready to go straight out of the box. It’s simple, efficient, and comes with fully customizable D-RGB lighting.”

System Requirements:

– 4-Pin PWM Header for pump and fan operation

– 3-Pin Addressable 5V D-RGB header

Technical Specifications :



– Radiator Dimensions: 395 x 120 x 27 mm

– Radiator Material: Aluminum

– Fan Compatibility: 120 mm

– Pump Unit Dimensions: 88 x 70 x 64 mm

– Pump Unit Material: Black nickel Housing, Copper Cold plate, Steel Mounting Pump

– Pump Speed Range: 1000 – 3300 RPM ± 10%

– Pump PWM Range: 25 – 100%

– Pump Cable Length: 50 mm

– Pump Unit RGB Type: 5V Digital (Addressable)

– Pinout: 5V, D, Empty, Ground Pump RGB Cable Length: 50 mm

– Tubing Material: Ultra-Low Evaporation Rubber with Nylon Braided Sleeve

– Tubing Length: 400 mm

– Fan Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mm

– Fan Speed Range: 550 – 2200 ± 10%

– Fan Noise Level: 36,4dBA (at maximum speed)

– Fan Static Pressure: 2,89 mm H20 = 28,9 Pa (at maximum speed)

– Fan Air Flow: 66,04 CFM = 112,20 m³/h (at maximum speed)

– Fan Cable Length: 500 mm

– Fan RGB Type: 5V Digital (Addressable) Pinout: 5V, D, Empty, Ground

– Fan RGB Cable Length: 50 mm

Source : EK Water : TPU

