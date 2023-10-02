Water cool your PlayStation 5 with the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock

If you are annoyed by the constant whirring of fans from your PS5 games console. You might be interested to know that it is now possible to water cool your PlayStation 5 using a new piece of hardware in the form of the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock. This innovative product, developed by EK, a renowned water-cooling gear manufacturer, is a full-cover monoblock designed to cool all critical components on the PlayStation 5’s PCB.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for PS5 is now available to pre-order through the EK Webshop and worldwide resellers priced at €379 and will start shipping out to customers in late October 2023.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock is a comprehensive cooling solution that covers the entire PlayStation 5’s PCB. It is designed to cool all critical components on both sides of the PCB, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of the gaming console. This includes the SOC chip, GDDR6 VRAM, various controllers, Voltage Regulation module, and integrated SSD NAND memory chips.

The monoblock is mounted via standard ATX stand-offs, making it suitable for mATX cases. This feature allows for a seamless integration of the monoblock into the PlayStation 5, ensuring a secure and stable fit. One of the standout features of the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock is its D-RGB lighting. The monoblock features a D-RGB LED strip with 24 individually addressable LEDs, providing a visually appealing aesthetic to the PlayStation 5. The lighting is displayed on the front of the monoblock through a plexi cutout, adding a touch of sophistication to the gaming console.

Watercooled PlayStation 5

Water-cooling the PlayStation 5 with the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock allows for consistent temperatures with minimal fan speed fluctuations. This not only reduces noise but also extends the lifespan of the electrical components, providing a more enjoyable and uninterrupted gaming experience.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock boasts a sleek design with RGB LEDs, crafted with precision using CNC machining techniques. The monoblock base is made of nickel-plated electrolytic copper with a see-through acrylic window, with additional pieces made of stainless steel and aluminium. This combination of materials ensures durability and longevity, making it a worthwhile investment for avid gamers.

However, it’s important to note that the installation of the EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock requires disassembling the PlayStation 5. This involves removing the PCB and mounting it inside the monoblock, which can then fit inside mATX PC cases. While this may seem daunting, the end result is a more efficient and visually appealing gaming console.

In addition to the monoblock, additional water-cooling components are required for operation. These include a pump to run the coolant and a radiator with fans to dissipate heat. These components can be found on the EK webshop, providing a one-stop solution for all your water-cooling needs.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock also features a PCB that converts the standard 2-pin DC power connector of the PlayStation 5 to dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on a PC power supply. This requires a separate ATX-standard PC power supply to power the water-cooled PlayStation 5, ensuring a stable and reliable power source for the gaming console.

The EK-QuantumX CoolingStation Monoblock for the Sony PlayStation 5 is a game-changer in the world of gaming. Its innovative design and advanced cooling capabilities ensure optimal performance and longevity of the PlayStation 5, providing gamers with an unparalleled gaming experience.

Compatibility:

This monoblock is compatible with the following revisions of the PlayStation 5. Older revisions are not compatible due to physical differences.

CFI-1200A (Japan, Disc Edition)

CFI-1200B (Japan, Digital Edition)

CFI-1202A (Australia, Disc Edition)

CFI-1202B (Australia, Digital Edition)

CFI-1208A (Russia, Ukraine, India, Central Asia, Disc Edition)

CFI-1208B (Russia, Ukraine, India, Central Asia, Digital Edition)

CFI-1215A (North America, Disc Edition)

CFI-1215B (North America, Digital Edition)

CFI-1216A (Europe, Disc Edition)

CFI-1216B (Europe, Digital Edition)

CFI-1218A (Singapore, Disc Edition)

CFI-1218B (Singapore, Digital Edition)

Technical Details

Dimensions (WxDxH): 232,85 x 212,5 x 40,15mm

2x G1/4 ports, in/out

Liquid volume is 120ml

D-RGB length: 20cm

D-RGB connector 3-pin 5V digital LED header

LED count: 24

LED cable length: 50cm

Suitable for mATX PC cases

Source : EK



