PlayStation 5 beta system software rolls out today

Sony has just announced the release of a new PlayStation 5 beta system software update, bringing with it a host of new features and enhancements. This PS5 beta version is set to enhance the consoles gaming experience further adding new accessibility features, audio options, social features, and UI enhancements.

One of the most exciting features of the PlayStation 5 beta system software is the introduction of 3D Audio powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech. This feature is compatible with Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices, promising an immersive audio experience like never before. The PlayStation 5 beta system software also introduces more options for finding games and console tips. This includes new ways to connect with other players and support for larger-capacity M.2 SSDs, with a whopping capacity of up to 8TB.

The beta version is currently available to invited participants in select countries, with a global release planned for later in the year. One of the unique features of this beta version is the ability to assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller. This feature allows two controllers to operate the PS5 console as if using a single controller.

PlayStation 5 beta system software

The system UI of the PlayStation 5 beta system software now includes the option for haptic feedback effects while navigating the PS5 with a DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, or PS VR2 Sense controller. The Party UI has also been updated to allow players to invite others into a closed party without automatically adding them to the group or creating a new group. You now have the option to turn on haptic feedback effects while navigating your PS5 with your DualSense controller, DualSense Edge controller, or PS VR2 Sense controller.

– When enabled, system sound effects for certain events will also be reflected physically through haptics, such as moving focus, reaching the end limit of a scrollable section, checking a box, or when you receive a notification or boot up a game. This optional feature enhances immersion and is particularly useful for players with some level of sight or hearing disability, who appreciate the additional feedback on their inputs.

– To turn on this feature, go to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers, and then turn on Haptic Feedback During Console Navigation.

Social features

The Share Screen Preview feature is another exciting addition, allowing users to see a preview image of a shared screen before entering the party. The Game Hub now includes a tournaments tile, showing the number of tournaments entered, highest place achieved, and start time for the next tournament.

The PlayStation 5 beta system software also introduces the ability for users to react to messages with emojis and search for games within their game library. The Game Help cards have been improved, and a new Discover Tips section has been added to help users get the most out of their PS5.

Users can now mute or adjust the volume of the PS5’s beep sound when turning it on or off, or putting it in rest mode. The PS5 now supports M.2 SSDs with a maximum capacity of 8TB, up from the previous 4TB limit.

It’s important to note that some features available during the beta phase may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes. As the PlayStation 5 beta system software rolls out today, gamers around the world are eagerly anticipating the enhanced gaming experience it promises to deliver. For more information on all the new features rolled out in the latest PlayStation 5 beta system software jump over to the official Sony PS Blog.



