Alphacool Core Flat Reservoirs with aRGB lighting

If you are building a new liquid cooled PC system under looking for a reservoir for your coolant you might be interested in the Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir. A distinctive piece of hardware that has been designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. This article will delve into the design, installation, and core features of this product, providing an in-depth look at what sets it apart in the market.

The Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir is a sleek, flexible device that boasts aRGB lighting and five connections. Its design is strikingly modern, with a clear, functional appearance that is both visually appealing and practical. The reservoir is entirely made of high-quality acrylic glass, which not only adds to its aesthetic appeal but also allows for a clear view of the coolant within.

One of the key design elements of the Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir is its chrome-plated G1/4″ connections made of brass. These connections are recessed, a design choice that prevents leaks and ensures the longevity of the product. The connections are in two parts, fitted with an O-ring, and counter each other when mounted in the acrylic. This design feature guarantees absolute sealing, further enhancing the product’s reliability and durability.

Liquid cooling reservoir

The flat design of the reservoir allows it to fit in small cases, making it a versatile choice for a variety of setups. This design flexibility extends to the installation process as well. The Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir requires a D5 or VPP pump for operation, and it includes a Core Push Mounting kit for tool-free mounting on a case panel or radiator. This easy installation process is a significant advantage, particularly for those who may not have extensive experience with custom water loops.

Specifications:

Dimensions (L x W x H) 360,00 x 125,00 x 45,14 mm; 240,00 x 125,00 x 45,00 mm

Volume (reservoir) 500ml; 270ml

Material Acryl

Pump compatibility D5/VPP

Threads 5x G1/4″ inner thread / 1x drain port

Maximum working temperature 60 °C

Pressure tested 0,8 Bar

Quantity digital aRGB LEDs 17

Voltage digital aRGB LEDs 5 V

Power connection digital aRGB LEDs 3-Pin JST + 3-Pin 5 V

Color transparent

The Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir is available in two versions – 240mm and 360mm. The pump top is positioned on the right, making it an ideal choice for custom water loops. An additional drain port on the side allows for easy draining, a feature that adds to the product’s user-friendly nature.

aRGB lighting

One of the standout features of the Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir is its brilliant illumination via built-in digital addressable aRGB LEDs. The lighting can be controlled via a digital aRGB header on the motherboard or through Alphacool’s Aurora Eiscontrol aRGB controller. This feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the reservoir but also adds a level of customization that many users will appreciate.

The technical data of the Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir includes dimensions, volume, material, pump compatibility, threads, maximum working temperature, pressure tested, quantity of digital aRGB LEDs, voltage of digital aRGB LEDs, power connection of digital aRGB LEDs, and color. These specifications provide a comprehensive overview of the product’s capabilities and requirements, allowing potential users to make an informed decision about whether this reservoir is the right fit for their needs.

The Alphacool Core Flat Reservoir is a product that combines design, functionality, and ease of use. Its sleek design, high-quality materials, and innovative features make it a standout choice for those looking to customize their water loops. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, the Core Flat Reservoir is a product worth considering for its aesthetic appeal, versatility, and user-friendly installation process.



