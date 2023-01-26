Minecraft Legends release date set for April 18 2023

During this week’s Developer_Direct event Microsoft has officially confirmed a Minecraft Legends release date, announcing the game will be available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs and via the companies Cloud game streaming service from April 18, 2023. Minecraft Legends will also be available via Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one.

Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive revealed a little more about what you can expect from the game during the Developer_Direct conference as well as providing in-depth look at PvP gameplay. Check out the embedded gameplay trailer below to learn more about what you can expect.

Minecraft Legends release date

“Yes, alongside a story-led campaign in which you reclaim the Overworld from a Piglin invasion, you’ll also be able to take part in 4v4 battles against your friends, enemies, and frenemies. Get a closer look at the gameplay of Minecraft Legends, releasing on April 18. Explore lush biomes filled with treasures and perils, meet new friends, and reunite with familiar mobs. Lead your friends and face the piglins in intense battles – but be warned: they always fight back.”

When it launches, you’ll be able to get hold of two versions of Minecraft Legends, the Standard Edition and the Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game and the Deluxe Skin pack for a discounted price. You can read all about the extra benefits you get through the Deluxe Edition right now on Minecraft.net. Developed by Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive, Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game coming on April 18, 2023 on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.

Source : Microsoft





