PlayStation Now February 2022 games include Vice City, Little Big Workshop

Sony has confirmed the games that will be arriving on the PlayStation Now subscription service during February 2022 and will be taking the form of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, Death Squared. Don’t forget that games featured on the PlayStation Now service may only be available in the library for a limited time so don’t delay if anything takes your fancy. Adam Michel from SIE has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more about the new additions to PlayStation Now this month.

“Iconic open worlds, strategic adventures and multiplayer puzzlers await in PlayStation Now from tomorrow as February’s lineup launches. Enter the criminal underworld of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, play a tycoon in Little Big Workshop, take part in the resistance in Through the Darkest of Times and solve puzzles in Death Squared.”

PlayStation Now : Little Big Workshop

“Play a factory tycoon in charge of your very own tabletop factory. Organize the factory floor, manage your workers, purchase machinery, and design efficient production lines – all within the time-limit and to your client’s satisfaction. Start out with just a small workshop and expand to a desk-filling factory. Unlock ever fancier machines, add even more production methods, and most of all, more room. Soon enough you’ll be running multiple production lines, producing hundreds of advanced products each day, and watching with joy as your cute workers do the actual work. “

Source : Sony

