Enter the Death Jamboree in Deathverse Let It Die PlayStation game

Shuji Ishikawa from Supertrick Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the new Deathverse Let It Die game which will be launching in the next few months during the Fall of 2022. Available to play on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this Fall the new sequel is set after the events of our previous game, Let It Die during which players fight for stardom in the survival TV reality show, “Death Jamboree”. The show takes place in a virtual world known as Deathverse, which was created by the Yotsuyama Group as a destination for people’s souls.

Deathverse Let It Die

“Upon participating in Death Jamboree, all contestants will be outfitted with a special “Wilson” unit, a robotic device that assists you in combat. Wilsons can transform into either a weapon or shield to assist players in combat and is considered a must-have item by well-to-do consumers everywhere. Death Jamboree is produced and aired by the national television station YBC (Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company). Young people everywhere are attracted to the program via public recruitment sessions and promises of massive prize money.”

“The lucrative cash prizes and thrilling survival gameplay have attracted a fanatical viewing audience, making the program a worldwide phenomenon. Players will take part in the show as ordinary contestants who have appeared on the show to crush their rivals, Upon participating in Death Jamboree, all contestants will be outfitted with a special “Wilson” unit, a robotic device that assists you in combat. Wilson units are equipped with a wide range of features made possible by cutting-edge technology. They’re considered a must-have item by well-to-do consumers everywhere.”

“Master your favorite weapons, defeat your foes with flashy moves, and thrill the program’s audience and sponsors alike! Become one of this popular show’s star players and set your sights on greater fame and fortune.”

Source : PS Blog

