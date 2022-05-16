Imagine Earth real-time planetary colonization, economic strategy game

Epic Games has released a trailer for its interplanetary assimilation and strategy game Imagine Earth which features real-time economic mechanics which is available as a free trial to test out before you part with your hard earned cash. Players are tasked with building a global civilization on distant worlds, harvesting resources and producing goods to establish trade and earn currency for further development. “Form alliances or take over competing corporations. Do research to protect your colonists from disasters, rising sea levels and a climate crisis.”

Economic strategy game

“Imagine Earth is a real-time planet simulation and a build up strategy game. Your job as a space colony manager is to explore and populate distant planets. Build up thriving and profitable colonies on a global scale and trade resources and goods into space. Your job as a space colony manager is to explore and populate distant worlds. Build up thriving colonies on a global scale. Trade resources and goods into space and provide sustainable living conditions for your people.”

“The game is set in the age of planetary colonization in which huge corporations are struggleing for economic supremacy on newly discovered planets. This race for growth and profits can even lead to global climate collapse. Prevent the history of the Earth from repeating itself by doing research and development. You will experience a massive conflict between the profit goals of the interstellar corporations and the need to preserve living conditions for your people. Exhaust emissions and ground pollution impact the global climate as your colony is growing. Increasing temperatures melt down polar caps and your colonies are destroyed by rising sea levels.”

“Raise great cities and satisfy their appetite for resources by building power plants, farms and factories. Dig for ideon crystals, pacify riots, research technologies and constructs and maximize your growth while maintaining a healthy ecosystem.”

Source : Epic Games

