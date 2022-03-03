Epic Games acquires Bandcamp online music store and community

Epic Games has this week announced the acquisition of the Bandcamp music marketplace and community which was first founded back in 2008. Even though Epic acquires Bandcamp users will be pleased to know that the service will continue to operate as a standalone marketplace and music community.

“Bandcamp’s mission is to help spread the healing power of music by building a community where artists thrive through the direct support of their fans,” said Ethan Diamond, CEO and co-founder of Bandcamp. “In Epic, we’ve found a partner who believes as deeply as we do that the future of music, and art itself, depends on the creation of equitable and inclusive communities like the one our fans and artists have helped to build. We’re excited to work alongside the Epic team to accelerate the realization of our mission and pursue our shared goal of empowering more creators in a fair and open way.”

Epic acquires Bandcamp

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Bandcamp team to Epic Games,” said Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager, Store at Epic Games. “Bandcamp has built an incredible community and business where up and coming artists can succeed thanks to the direct support of their fans, with one of the best revenue models and terms in music. This aligns closely with Epic’s approach to supporting creators across all media and enabling them to connect directly with their fans.”

Source : Epic Games : Bandcamp

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals