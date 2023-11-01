Microsoft Copilot AI added to Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

As businesses grapple with increasingly complex supply chains and rapidly changing market conditions, technology giant Microsoft has stepped up to offer innovative solutions. The company recently announced the introduction of new Copilot AI and demand planning capabilities for its Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management platform. The move demonstrates Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to fostering innovation in supply chain management, aiming to improve productivity and resilience for businesses amidst rising costs and labor pressures.

Copilot AI

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management platform is known for its focus on delivering AI-first capabilities. These capabilities are designed to manage risk, inventory, and agile planning, thereby enabling businesses to make quick, informed decisions across their entire supply chain. The introduction of the new Copilot AI capabilities is a testament to Microsoft’s recognition of the potential of generative AI to reinvent business processes.

The newly introduced Copilot AI capabilities for Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management mark a significant milestone for Microsoft. The company has shipped its first set of these capabilities, reflecting its commitment to leveraging AI technology to enhance supply chain management. The copilot capabilities are designed to provide businesses with a more efficient way to manage their supply chains, helping them navigate the complexities and changes inherent in today’s market.

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

AI Demand Planning features

In addition to the Copilot AI capabilities, Microsoft has also introduced a new demand planning capability. Currently available in public preview, this feature uses AI and machine learning models to predict demand. It does this by incorporating external data sources, providing a more comprehensive and accurate forecast.

The AI-powered forecast model is designed to automatically select the best algorithms and parameters for each product. This allows planners to fine-tune parameters based on their specific business needs, offering a level of customization that’s not commonly found in similar platforms. Moreover, users can tailor forecast inputs using a guided no-code approach. This enables them to simulate the impacts of changing forecast models before application, and even plug in their own custom-built machine-learning models if they so choose.

The new demand planning capabilities aim to enhance the user experience by making it more flexible, simplified, and intuitive. The goal is to reduce excess inventory and increase working capital, thereby improving overall business efficiency.

The introduction of the new Copilot AI and demand planning capabilities for Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management platform represents a significant step forward in supply chain management technology. By leveraging AI and machine learning, Microsoft is helping businesses navigate the complexities of supply chain management, make more informed decisions, and ultimately, drive growth and innovation. As the platform continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these new capabilities are received by businesses and what impact they have on the supply chain management landscape.

Source: Microsoft



