Microsoft 365 Copilot and Bing Chat Enterprise introduced

Microsoft has recently announced the general availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprise customers. This tool, designed to assist users in their daily tasks across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams, is set to be available from November 1. The introduction of Microsoft 365 Copilot is a significant step forward in enhancing productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

One of the key features of Microsoft 365 Copilot is Microsoft 365 Chat, an AI assistant designed to comb through all work-related data. This includes emails, meetings, chats, documents, and web data, providing users with a comprehensive overview of their tasks. Accessible on Microsoft365.com, Teams, or Bing when signed in with a work account, Microsoft 365 Chat aims to simplify complex tasks and save users time at work.

Introducing Microsoft 365 Chat

“Microsoft 365 Chat is the hero experience in Microsoft 365 Copilot. It’s a powerful new AI capability in that goes far beyond simple questions and answers to tame the complexity, eliminate the drudgery, and reclaim time at work. Microsoft 365 Chat combs across your entire universe of data at work—all your emails, meetings, chats, documents, and more, plus the web—to tackle your to-do list in a fraction of the time. It can find whatever you need in your files—even the files you forgot existed. And it can connect the dots across all your content and context at the speed of light. “

In addition to Microsoft 365 Chat, new capabilities for Copilot are being introduced in Outlook, Word, Excel, Loop, OneNote, and OneDrive. These upgrades are expected to further enhance the user experience and streamline work processes.

Bing Chat Enterprise, a generative AI tool, is also receiving upgrades. While the specifics of these upgrades have not been detailed, they are expected to improve the tool’s functionality and efficiency. As part of the Windows 11 update, Windows 365 Switch and Windows 365 Boot will be generally available. These features are designed to simplify access to Windows Cloud PC, making it easier for users to access their work from any location.

Microsoft is also introducing Designer, a new Microsoft 365 consumer app. This app uses AI to help users create visuals, social media posts, invitations, and more. It features new capabilities powered by OpenAI’s DALLE 3, offering users a range of creative possibilities.

Copilot AI in MS Word

“Copilot in Word transforms every part of the creative process. Coming soon with Designer integration in Word, you can effortlessly incorporate custom graphics into your document–Copilot uses the context of your content to propose stock visuals in the Chat, and you can upload and customize your own images for a more personal touch.”

In an exciting development, Designer is being integrated into Microsoft 365 Copilot for consumers, starting with Word. This integration allows the app to use the context of a document to propose visuals, enabling users to add custom graphics to their documents with ease.

Microsoft is currently testing Microsoft 365 Copilot with a small group of consumer subscribers, with plans to expand the preview over time. This testing phase will provide valuable feedback and insights, helping to refine and improve the tool before its wider release.

In addition to these developments, Microsoft is offering creative tools like Designer, Bing Image Creator, Clipchamp, and Paint to help creators get started with their projects. These tools provide a range of options for users to express their creativity and bring their ideas to life.

The introduction of Microsoft 365 Copilot and its features represents a significant step forward in productivity and efficiency tools. With its AI-powered features and integration across multiple platforms, it promises to revolutionize the way users manage their work.

Microsoft AI

“We believe that Microsoft is the place where powerful, useful AI experiences come together – simply, securely and responsibly – into the products you use most. Today, we showed you how we are not only increasing the usefulness of these experiences, but we are expanding them​. From Windows 11 as the destination for the best AI experiences to empower people using it at work, school and home​. To Microsoft 365, the most trusted productivity suite on the planet​. To Bing and Edge, the most innovative search engine and browser available​. All of it coming together on Windows 11 PCs like Surface​. And with Copilot helping you get things done, helping you create and connect to people you care about or the world around you​. We can’t wait to see what you can do with these experiences.”



