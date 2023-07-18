New Visio Templates page arrives on Microsoft 365

Microsoft has today announced the availability of a new Visio Templates page on its Microsoft 365 suite of applications. You will be pleased to know that the new Visio Templates page has been specifically designed by Microsoft to deliver a more effective and efficient user experience.

This has been made possible through substantial performance enhancements, which have slashed load times and sped up file creation times, thereby enabling users to access and develop diagrams with an unprecedented level of efficiency says Microsoft.

Visio’s intuitive design and operation have already made it a popular tool for professionals looking to create high-quality diagrams. With the revamped templates page, Microsoft has made it even easier to pick the ideal template for your needs. Whether you’re mapping out a network, charting an organization, or planning a process flow, Visio has you covered.

Visio Templates

The new categories for these Visio templates, available via the left navigation pane, are:

General Flowchart Organization Chart Network and Cloud Architecture Software and Database Infographics

Improve navigation and accessibility

Microsoft has made it a breeze to navigate the new page and discover the appropriate template for your project. Selecting ‘All templates’ from the Visio homepage takes you to the Templates homepage, where a myriad of template cards awaits your perusal.

Hovering over any of these cards gives you two choices: either start fresh with ‘Create Blank’, enabling you to construct your preferred diagram on a clean canvas accompanied by the necessary stencils, or dive deeper with ‘Explore More’ to delve into a variety of sample diagrams related to your selected category.

New categories

The ‘Infographics’ category is a real treasure trove, offering templates for a variety of timelines such as product launch roadmaps and marketing plans. Also, take note of the new ‘Weekly Planner’ sample diagram, a helpful tool for visualizing plans in a sequential manner.

If you’re focused on networking, the ‘Network and Cloud Architecture’ category contains templates for a range of network diagrams, along with diagrams specific to Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Those dealing with software and databases will find the ‘Software and Database’ category particularly useful, housing templates for creating Entity Relationship Diagrams (ERDs) and Unified Modeling Language (UML) diagrams.

Flowchart enthusiasts will also be delighted to find templates for creating various types of flowcharts in the ‘Flowchart’ category.

Finally, the ‘Organization Chart’ category is replete with templates for creating various hierarchical charts and diagrams, including new additions accessible to users with a Visio Plan 1 or Visio Plan 2 license.

Enhanced searching and discovery

In addition to browsing, you can quickly search for templates using keywords in the ‘Search templates’ box. The results dynamically update as you type, so you can zero in on your ideal template in no time.

Moreover, the “+ New blank drawing” button at the top left of the navigation pane lets you start fresh, inviting you to draw up a completely new diagram.

With the updated Visio Templates page, Microsoft has taken a significant stride towards enriching the user experience, underlining the company’s commitment to constantly enhancing its product suite to better serve its customers’ evolving needs.

It’s safe to say that the new Visio Templates page on Microsoft365.com is a clear demonstration of Microsoft’s ongoing dedication to creating tools that are not only powerful but also intuitive and user-friendly. For all users who frequently engage with diagrams, this update is bound to be a game-changer.

Source: Microsoft



