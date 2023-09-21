OpenAI DALLE 3 AI art generator unveiled

The unveiling of OpenAI’s DALLE 3, the latest iteration of its AI art generator, marks a significant leap forward in the realm of artificial intelligence. This advanced system is designed to understand and interpret nuance and detail to an unprecedented degree, enabling users to translate their ideas into highly accurate images with ease. The improvements over its predecessor, DALLE 2, are substantial, even when given the same prompt.

One of the key features of DALLE 3 is its native integration with ChatGPT, another product of OpenAI. This integration allows users to use ChatGPT as a brainstorming partner and a refiner of prompts. Whether the user wants to see something described in a simple sentence or a detailed paragraph, they can simply ask ChatGPT, which will then generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALLE 3.

In terms of ethical considerations, DALLE 3 is designed to decline requests that ask for an image in the style of a living artist. This feature is a nod to the respect for intellectual property and the creative rights of artists. Furthermore, creators can opt their images out from the training of future image generation models, providing an additional layer of control over their creations.

OpenAI has also taken steps to limit DALLE 3’s ability to generate violent, adult, or hateful content. This is in line with the organization’s commitment to ensuring the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence. Moreover, DALLE 3 has mitigations in place to decline requests that ask for a public figure by name. This feature was developed in partnership with red teamers, domain experts who stress-test the model, to help inform risk assessment and mitigation efforts in areas like propaganda and misinformation.

DALLE 3’s integration with ChatGPT is particularly noteworthy. When prompted with an idea, ChatGPT will automatically generate tailored, detailed prompts for DALL·E 3 that bring the user’s idea to life. If the user likes a particular image but feels it’s not quite right, they can ask ChatGPT to make tweaks with just a few words. DALLE 3 is set to be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in early October. As with DALLE 2, the images created with DALLE 3 are the user’s to use as they see fit, without the need for permission from OpenAI to reprint, sell, or merchandise them.

DALLE 3 is currently in research preview and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October, via the API and in Labs later this fall. This new system represents a significant advancement in the field of text-to-image systems, which often have a tendency to ignore words or descriptions, forcing users to learn prompt engineering. DALLE 3, however, is designed to generate images that exactly adhere to the text provided by the user.

OpenAI is also researching ways to help people identify when an image was created with AI. They are experimenting with a provenance classifier, a new internal tool that can help identify whether or not an image was generated by DALL·E 3. This tool is expected to provide valuable insights into how generated images might be used, and OpenAI plans to share more about this in the near future. To learn more about the the new DALLE 3 AI image generator jump over to the official OpenAI website.



