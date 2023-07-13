Leonardo AI vs Midjourney AI art generators compared

As the digital AI art scene continues to flourish, the search for the best and most sophisticated AI art generation tools becomes more crucial. In a sea of offerings, two tools rise to prominence: Midjourney V5 and Leonardo AI. This article takes a closer look at both platforms, comparing the services features, user experience, interface, and results. If you would like to dive even further into comparisons between the Leonardo AI vs Midjourney check out the videos embedded below for demonstrations and fantastic comparisons.

When it comes to creating unique AI generated art, a challenging prompt can push the tool’s capabilities. One such test was conducted using Leonardo AI’s intriguing prompt generation feature. The prompt: “a man talking on a phone,” was transformed into two riveting scenarios. Check out the video below created by the AI Evolved YouTube channel.

However, the real challenge commenced when these prompts were used to generate images on both platforms. Leonardo AI, though it created visually impressive results, revealed a few unnatural aspects within the images. On the other hand, Midjourney V5 showed a knack for capturing the essence of the prompts with more precision and impressive detail.

Leonardo AI vs Midjourney V5

Interestingly, Leonardo is built on Stable Diffusion, a popular open-source AI generator, while Midjourney stands on its own unique algorithm. The accessibility of these platforms is distinct as well. You can access Leonardo through a visual interface, while Midjourney employs Discord as its main point of user interaction.

Leonardo’s interface is notably user-friendly and intuitive. It allows for easy modification of images, dimensions, and guidance scale. Conversely, Midjourney’s interface operates within Discord, a chat platform, requiring users to type in commands.

Both platforms provide users the ability to experiment with different algorithms. For instance, Midjourney offers various iterations, including one tailored for anime-style art. Leonardo offers its users a choice among a multitude of models such as Origami Paper Art Style and Pixel Art, demonstrating its versatility.

AI art generator prompt showdown

What sets Leonardo apart is the ability to create custom models by uploading a set of images. It also comes with other handy features like background removal and a prompt generation tool. However, one caveat is that Midjourney restricts the number of concurrent jobs unless you opt for its premium plan. On the other hand, Leonardo lets you run multiple jobs concurrently.

The real test of these platforms lies in the art they generate. The presenter used a variety of prompts to test both tools, from simple toast and coffee scenes to complex fantasy landscapes and hipster apartments. The consensus was that Midjourney consistently generated more aesthetically pleasing and intricate images. Nevertheless, Leonardo’s custom data set and model generation capability emerged as a significant advantage.

Midjourney V5

Pros:

Produces highly accurate and aesthetically pleasing results in line with the prompts given.

Offers various iterations of its unique algorithm, including a specialized one for anime art.

Convenient access through Discord, ideal for users already familiar with the platform.

$10 a month provides plenty of scope for AI art creation.

Amazing advances in latest Midjourney 5.2 update

Cons:

Interface operates within Discord, which may not be as intuitive for new users who are not accustomed to typing commands.

No longer has a free option.

Does not offer the ability to create custom models by uploading a set of images.

Limits the number of concurrent jobs unless upgraded to the most expensive plan.

Midjourney pricing

Leonardo AI

Pros:

Built on Stable Diffusion, a well-known open-source AI generator, indicating reliable technology.

Offers a wide range of models for diverse artistic styles.

Provides the ability to create custom models by uploading a set of images.

Features a user-friendly and intuitive visual interface.

Includes additional tools like background removal and prompt generation.

Allows for concurrent job running, which is useful for high-volume users.

Free to use but has a token limit after which you will need to pay.

No credit card required to start using.

Cons:

Some of the generated images may contain unnatural aspects.

The prompt generation feature, while useful, can occasionally have issues.

While the custom models are a significant advantage, it may require more advanced understanding and effort to utilize effectively.

The tool operates on a web-based platform, which might not be as convenient for those who prefer app-based tools.

Despite some limitations, both platforms have shown themselves to be highly capable tools for AI art generation. If you’re seeking quick, aesthetically pleasing results, Midjourney might be your go-to and is my preferred tool at the moment. But I’m keeping a close eye on Leonardo. If you crave more control and unique features, Leonardo could be the perfect canvas for your creativity. Both Midjourney and Leonardo AI, with their respective strengths and weaknesses, serve as excellent instruments in the hands of digital artists, opening new horizons in the fascinating world of AI art.



