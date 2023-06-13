How to create AI art using Azure OpenAI Service

Art is evolving, and you’ll be pleased to know that in this modern era, Artificial Intelligence plays a significant role in that evolution. In this article, we’ll discuss how to create your very own AI art using the Azure OpenAI Service.

The Azure OpenAI is part of Microsoft’s Azure, is a suite of cloud services that houses some of the most current language models in the field. These models include the likes of GPT-3, Codex, Embeddings, GPT-4, and ChatGPT (gpt-35-turbo). Each model brings a unique set of capabilities to the table, such as content generation, summarization, and natural language to code translation.

These services are accessed through REST APIs, Python SDK, or a web-based interface in the Azure OpenAI Studio. But what if you would like to improve your AI-driven artistry? Enter DALL-E.

DALL-E

The good news is that Azure OpenAI Service also provides access to the image generation service, DALL-E. However, access is granted uniquely via application. Whether you’re a newbie or an existing Azure OpenAI customer, the first step is to apply for access to DALL-E. The application form can be found at the designated URL.

Next, you’ll need to establish an Azure OpenAI resource. This resource needs to be set up specifically in the East US region. The resource deployment guide provides more information on this process.

Before your start creating AI art

Microsoft explains more about what you need to do before you can start creating your unique AI artwork.

Generate AI Art using Azure OpenAI Studio

If you are wondering how to generate AI art using Azure OpenAI Service, simply follow the steps below:

Sign in: Navigate to Azure OpenAI Studio and log in with your OpenAI resource credentials. Choose your resource: During or post-sign in, select your Azure directory, Azure subscription, and Azure OpenAI resource. Select DALL·E 2 Playground: From the Azure OpenAI Studio landing page, pick the DALL·E 2 playground. This area is where the magic happens – image generation through APIs.

To generate your AI artwork, type your image prompt into the text box and hit Generate. In no time, your AI-generated image will materialize on the screen.

Azure OpenAI Service values safety and has thus incorporated a content moderation filter in the image generation APIs. It ensures that no generated image promotes harmful content. A detailed content filter guide is provided for more information.

To help you along the way, Python and cURL code samples are available in the DALL-E 2 playground. You can use these pre-filled samples according to your settings to write an application that accomplishes the same task.

Azure OpenAI

Once you’ve generated your AI art, and if you wish to remove the OpenAI resources, Azure OpenAI Service has a straightforward process. You can opt to delete the resource or the entire resource group. Just remember, deleting the resource group will also remove any other resources linked to it.

In conclusion, creating AI art using Azure OpenAI Service is not only possible but made remarkably simple. The service marries cutting-edge technology with intuitive design, giving users a powerful yet manageable tool for art creation. The future of art is here also check out our articles on creating AI artwork using Midjourney and DALL-E 2.



