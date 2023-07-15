DALL-E 2 AI art generator prompt tips, reference images, editor and more

OpenAI, acclaimed for the groundbreaking AI service, ChatGPT, which is becoming a global sensation and being integrated into an array of online services, applications, and websites, has also developed an innovative artificial intelligence powered image creator known as DALL-E. This system is a game-changer, capable of producing realistic images and artworks from descriptions given in natural language.

Harnessing the power of DALL-E is simple. All users need to do is type in a descriptive statement of what they envision, and within seconds, the system brings their vision to life. The flexibility of this tool is outstanding – whether you want to visualize a koala bear playing basketball or a polar bear strumming a bass guitar, DALL E delivers.

DALL E’s name is a creative fusion of the renowned artist Salvador Dalí and Pixar’s beloved character WALL-E. Introduced in January 2021, DALL E symbolizes a significant leap in AI’s capacity to understand, interpret language and transform it into visual content. Its potential applications span a broad range of fields, from art and design to advertising and entertainment.

The application of DALL-E extends beyond simply creating images. It’s capable of making realistic and context-aware modifications, including adding, removing, or retouching specific sections of an image, all from a natural language description. It can even generate novel and creative variations of a given image used as reference, drawing inspiration from the original. To master DALL E, watch the tutorials video below, or head over to the official website to sign up and get started with this user-friendly AI image creator.

How to use the DALL-E 2

DALL-E’s successor, DALL-E 2, comes with enhanced features. It is equipped to create original, realistic images and art from a text description, blend concepts, attributes, and styles, and expand images beyond their original canvas, resulting in new, expansive compositions. It can also carry out realistic modifications to existing images based on a natural language caption, adding and removing elements while taking factors like shadows, reflections, and textures into account. Additionally, it has the power to generate varied interpretations of a given image, all inspired by the original.