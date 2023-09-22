DALLE 3 AI art generator integrated into Bing Image Creator

Microsoft is set to integrate the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI into its Bing Image Creator, marking a significant step forward in the realm of AI-powered image generation. This integration will not only enhance the visual appeal of the generated images but also improve the accuracy of the renderings, particularly in intricate details such as fingers and eyes.

The DALL.E 3 model is renowned for its ability to understand user requests better, resulting in more accurate image generation. This integration into Bing Image Creator is expected to significantly enhance the user experience, allowing for more beautiful and precise creations. Furthermore, Microsoft is integrating Microsoft Designer directly into Bing, simplifying the editing process for users.

In addition to the integration of DALL.E 3, Bing is also introducing a new feature called Content Credentials. This feature uses cryptographic methods to add an invisible digital watermark to all AI-generated images in Bing, including the time and date of original creation. This move is part of Microsoft’s responsible approach to generative AI, ensuring the authenticity and originality of the generated content. Support for Content Credentials will also be extended to Paint and Microsoft Designer.

DALLE 3 from OpenAI understands significantly more nuance and detail than our previous systems, allowing you to easily translate your ideas into exceptionally accurate images. DALLE 3is currently in a research preview development stage and will be available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise customers in October, via the API and in Labs later this fall.

Bing is also set to deliver more personalized answers based on users’ search history. For instance, if a user has used Bing to track their favorite soccer team, Bing can proactively inform them if the team is playing in their destination city when they are planning a trip. Users who prefer not to have their chat history inform their results can turn this feature off in Bing settings.

Microsoft is also enhancing the shopping experience on Bing and Edge. Users can now find what they’re shopping for online more quickly. Bing will ask additional questions to learn more about the user’s preferences and provide more tailored recommendations. Users can also use a photo or saved image as the starting point for shopping, adding another layer of convenience to the shopping experience.

Finally, Bing Chat Enterprise is set to become more mobile and visual. Since its introduction two months ago, Bing Chat Enterprise has been made available to more than 160 million Microsoft 365 users at no additional cost. Now, it will also be available in the Microsoft Edge mobile app, and support for multimodal visual search and Image Creator will be added.

The integration of the DALL.E 3 model into Bing Image Creator, along with the other updates, represents a significant advancement in Bing’s AI capabilities. These updates are set to enhance the user experience, making Bing more personalized, convenient, and visually appealing.



