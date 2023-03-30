Microsoft Bing AI chabot to get adverts

Microsoft has announced that it is adding adverts to the Microsoft Bing AI-powered chatbot, the company is now looking at places to add in adverts to the chatbot.

The plan for Microsoft is to show the adverts in the new Bing chat in a similar way to they are shown in search results, you can see more details opn what is planned below.

Let’s start with our goals. First, we want to drive more traffic to publishers in this new world of search. It is a top goal for us, and we measure success in part by how much traffic we are sending from the new Bing/Edge. Second, we want to increase revenue to publishers. We seek to do this by both driving more traffic to them through new features like chat and answers and by also pioneering the future of advertising in these new mediums as I will describe below. Lastly, we want to go about this in collaborative fashion working with the industry to continue to foster a healthy ecosystem.

The early progress is encouraging. Based on our data from the preview, we are driving more traffic from all types of users. We have brought more people to Bing/Edge for new scenarios like chat and we are seeing increased usage. Then, we have uniquely implemented ways to drive traffic to publishers including citations within the body of the chat answers that are linked to sources as well as citations below the chat results to “learn more” with links to additional sources.

You can find out more details about Microsoft’s plans to bring adverts to their Microsoft Bing AI tool over at Microsoft at the link below.

Source Microsoft, The Verge





