New Microsoft Bing and Edge browser powered by ChatGPT AI unveiled

Microsoft has unveiled new versions of Microsoft Bing and its Edge browser at its press event yesterday, both will be powered by Artificial Intelligence in the form of an upgraded ChatGPT from Open AI.

We recently heard that Microsoft and Open AI had formed a new partnership with Microsoft investing heavily in the company. There are rumors that suggest that Microsoft has invested $10 billion in Open AI.

The new Microsoft Bing and Edge browsers will use an upgraded version of the software that powers ChatGPT.

“AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, of Microsoft. “Today, we’re launching Bing and Edge powered by AI copilot and chat, to help people get more from search and the web.”

Microsoft has said that their updated edge browser and new Bing will provide a better search experience, you will also get complete answers to your questions and a new chat experience.

Microsoft has also added all of these new AI-powered features to their Edge browser and given it a new look, there is a new Edge sidebar that will give you access to these new features.

It certainly sounds very interesting and it will are looking forward to finding out how this will improve Bing, whether or not this will help Bing compete with Google remains to be seen. You can find out more details about all of these new features for the Edge browser and Bing at the link below.

Source Microsoft





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals