Google Bard is a new GhatGPT competitor

Google was caught off guard by the popularity of ChatGPT and it has been racing to catch up and is now launching its own AI tool called Google Bard.

Google Bard is a new AI chat tool or “experimental conversational AI service” that will be made available to a group of ‘trusted testers’ initially and then be made wore widely available in a few weeks.

We’ve been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we’re calling Bard. And today, we’re taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks.

Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills.

You can find out more details about Google Bard over at Google’s website, it will be interesting to see if Google can catch up with Open AI and their ChatGPT tool.

