OpenAI launches AI classifier tool to detect AI generated text

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT has launched a new AI classifier tool to determine if a text has been written by a person or by Artificial Intelligence.

The tool comes with the caveat that it is not 100 percent reliable and can label human-written text as AI written, you can see more information below.

We’ve trained a classifier to distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of providers. While it is impossible to reliably detect all AI-written text, we believe good classifiers can inform mitigations for false claims that AI-generated text was written by a human: for example, running automated misinformation campaigns, using AI tools for academic dishonesty, and positioning an AI chatbot as a human.

Our classifier is not fully reliable. In our evaluations on a “challenge set” of English texts, our classifier correctly identifies 26% of AI-written text (true positives) as “likely AI-written,” while incorrectly labeling human-written text as AI-written 9% of the time (false positives). Our classifier’s reliability typically improves as the length of the input text increases. Compared to our previously released classifier, this new classifier is significantly more reliable on text from more recent AI systems.

I just tested it on two articles I wrote yesterday and the result of one was it was not likely to be AI generated and it said the other one was likely to be AI generated. So it obviously need some work before it becomes an accurate tool to identify AI generated content

You can find out more details about this new AI classifier tool from Open AI at the link below.

Source Open AI





