Microsoft Bing expected to integrate ChatGPT at event today

Microsoft has announced that it is holding a press event today, the company has not revealed exactly what it is about, although rumors suggest ChatGPT will be integrated into Microsoft Bing.

We recently heard that Microsoft made a major investment into Open AI, the company behind ChatGPT, the exact amount of the investment was not revealed, although rumors have suggested it was around $10 billion.

Microsoft will hold the press event today at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET and we are expecting to hear more details about the new partnership between Microsoft and Open AI.

Microsoft has not confirmed exactly what the event is about, their CEO, Satya Nadella said that there will ‘share some progress on a few exciting projects’.

Google just announced their own new AI tool, Google Bard, which will be available to a limited amount of people to test and then made more widely available in the next few weeks. There are suggestions that Google has been caught off guard by the popularity of ChatGPT, which grew to over 1 million users in January.

Microsoft is expected to integrate ChatGPT into their Microsoft Bing search engine and this is expected to be announced at the press event later today. As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Microsoft has planned, we will let you know.

Source The Verge

Image Credit: Turag Photography





