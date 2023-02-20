Microsoft Bing Chat to be limited to 5 replies

Microsoft recently launched its new Ai-powered Bing Chat and now they are making some changes to the software, which is powered by Open AI’s ChatGPT, they will limit questions to 5 per session.

They will also limit the total amount of questions that you can ask Bing Chat to 50 questions per day, these changes are being made after the search engine started to lie to people and also insult them. You can see what Microsoft has to say about it below.

As we mentioned recently, very long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model in the new Bing. To address these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the chat sessions.

Starting today, the chat experience will be capped at 50 chat turns per day and 5 chat turns per session. A turn is a conversation exchange which contains both a user question and a reply from Bing.

Our data has shown that the vast majority of you find the answers you’re looking for within 5 turns and that only ~1% of chat conversations have 50+ messages. After a chat session hits 5 turns, you will be prompted to start a new topic. At the end of each chat session, context needs to be cleared so the model won’t get confused. Just click on the broom icon to the left of the search box for a fresh start.

You can find out more details about the changes being made to Microsoft Bing Chat over at the Microsoft website at the link below.

Source Microsoft, The Verge





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals