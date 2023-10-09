Microsoft adds AI Copilot to Dynamics 365 Commerce Site Builder

Microsoft has this week announced the introduction of an AI copilot for content creation in Dynamics 365 Commerce, a tool designed to streamline these processes and enhance customer engagement. This new feature, known as ‘Commerce Copilot‘, is set to revolutionize the way businesses manage their digital commerce channels.

One of the primary challenges faced by Merchandisers in the digital commerce industry is managing large product catalogs. This task can be labor-intensive and challenging, particularly for those without training in marketing copy creation. The introduction of the AI copilot for content creation in Dynamics 365 Commerce aims to alleviate this burden. By automating the process of creating engaging and informative product descriptions, Commerce Copilot allows Merchandisers to focus on other important aspects of their role.

But the benefits of Commerce Copilot extend beyond simplifying product catalog management. The tool is designed to increase customer engagement, improve customer understanding, and boost search engine ranking. These factors are crucial in the digital commerce industry, where higher customer engagement and understanding can lead to increased conversion rates. By leveraging AI technology, Commerce Copilot can help businesses achieve these goals more efficiently and effectively.

One of the standout features of Commerce Copilot is its ability to customize content tone and audience. Users can select a tone and audience that aligns with their brand, and the tool uses this information to create engaging content using existing product information. This level of customization allows businesses to ensure their marketing content is consistent with their brand identity, enhancing their overall brand image.

In addition to creating engaging content, Commerce Copilot also allows users to enhance their content with key product highlights or optimize it for search engines. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to improve their search engine ranking, as well-optimized content can significantly boost visibility on search engine results pages.

Despite the automation provided by Commerce Copilot, users still maintain control over their content. They have the ability to review and modify any content before it is published, ensuring the final product aligns with their brand and meets their standards.

Currently, Commerce Copilot is available as a public preview for digital commerce customers based in the United States. However, Microsoft has plans to expand this tool to additional markets soon, making it accessible to a wider range of businesses.

The introduction of the AI copilot for content creation in Dynamics 365 Commerce represents a significant advancement in the digital commerce industry. By automating the process of creating engaging marketing content and managing large product catalogs, Commerce Copilot is set to revolutionize the way businesses operate in the digital commerce space. With its ability to increase customer engagement, improve search engine ranking, and customize content tone and audience, this tool is a valuable asset for any business looking to enhance their digital commerce operations.

