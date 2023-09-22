Microsoft Windows 11 Copilot AI arrives on Sept 26th

Microsoft has announced a wealth of new AI features they are rolling out to its products including Windows 11. The much-anticipated Windows 11 update, version 22H2, is set to roll out on September 26th, introducing over 150 new features. Among these, the integration of Copilot, a tool designed to simplify tasks and reduce cognitive load, is one of the most significant additions. This AI-powered assistant can be accessed via the taskbar or with the Win+C keyboard shortcut, making it a readily available tool for users.

The introduction of Copilot in Windows 11 is a game-changer. It incorporates context and intelligence from the web, work data, and user activity to provide better assistance. With a focus on privacy and security, Copilot is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their devices. Furthermore, Copilot will be available not only in Windows 11 but also across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365, making it a versatile tool for users across different platforms.

The AI enhancements in the Paint and Photos apps are another highlight of the update. Features like background removal, layers, and background blur have been added to Paint, while the Photos app now includes improved search functionality and location-based photo finding for photos stored in OneDrive. These enhancements are set to make photo editing and organization more intuitive and efficient.

Windows 11 Microsoft Copilot AI

“The best Windows ever is getting even better, with brand new ways to make the everyday easier. With nearly 200 new features, the new Windows 11 update is one of our most ambitious yet, bringing the power of Copilot and new AI powered experiences to apps like Paint, Photos, Clipchamp and more right to your Windows PC. Enjoy smart, seamless ways to be more creative, productive, and connected with answers and results that are personalized for you. Getting things done is now easier than you ever thought possible. And thanks to Windows Backup, making the move to Windows 11 is also easier than ever before. “

The Snipping Tool has also received a significant upgrade, now offering text extraction from images, text redaction, and sound capturing. This improved functionality will undoubtedly be a boon for users who frequently use screenshots for work or personal use.

Clipchamp, the video editing software, now includes an auto compose feature for automatic scene suggestions and edits. This feature, coupled with the automatic session saving in Notepad, will allow users to pick up where they left off, making the creative process more seamless.

New Outlook for Windows

The new Outlook for Windows allows users to connect and coordinate various accounts in one app, while the modernized File Explorer features a new home, address bar, search box, and Gallery feature. These updates are designed to streamline the user experience and make navigation more intuitive.

Narrator, the screen-reading app, has been enhanced with new text authoring experiences and natural voices. This update, along with the Windows Backup feature that simplifies the process of transitioning files, apps, and settings from one PC to another, is set to make Windows 11 more accessible and user-friendly.

AI Search

Bing will add support for the DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI and deliver more personalized answers based on search history. This feature, along with the general availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot for enterprise customers on November 1, 2023, is set to make the Microsoft ecosystem more intelligent and personalized.

Finally, the introduction of new Surface devices, available for pre-order, rounds off the exciting updates coming with Windows 11. With these new features and enhancements, Windows 11 is set to offer a more intuitive, efficient, and personalized user experience.



