Microsoft 365 Copilot brings AI to Office (Video)

Microsoft is expanding its AI offering beyond Bing with the new Microsoft 365 Copilot and this will basically bring AI to Microsoft Office, it will be powered by the same OpenAI software as Microsoft Bing.

The new Microsoft 365 Copilot will be powered by the recently announced OpenAI GPT-4 and it will be available in a range of Office apps like Excel, Word, Powerpoint, Outlook, and more. Have a look at the video below which gives us a look at how the software will work.

Today, we are bringing the power of next-generation AI to work. Introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot — your copilot for work. It combines the power of large language models (LLMs) with your data in the Microsoft Graph and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn your words into the most powerful productivity tool on the planet.

“Today marks the next major step in the evolution of how we interact with computing, which will fundamentally change the way we work and unlock a new wave of productivity growth,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “With our new copilot for work, we’re giving people more agency and making technology more accessible through the most universal interface — natural language.”

Copilot is integrated into Microsoft 365 in two ways. It works alongside you, embedded in the Microsoft 365 apps you use every day — Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and more — to unleash creativity, unlock productivity and uplevel skills. Today we’re also announcing an entirely new experience: Business Chat. Business Chat works across the LLM, the Microsoft 365 apps, and your data — your calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings and contacts — to do things you’ve never been able to do before. You can give it natural language prompts like “Tell my team how we updated the product strategy,” and it will generate a status update based on the morning’s meetings, emails and chat threads.

You can find out more information about the new Microsoft 365 Copilot over at Microsoft at the link below, it certainly sounds interesting from the press release.

Source Microsoft





