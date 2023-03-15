Open AI announces GPT-4

Open AI has announced the next generation of its AI language model, GPT-4, the company has said that the model will accept both image and text input and output text.

Open AI is working with a range of companies to integrate the new GPT-4 into their apps and this will also be available through their ChatGPT Plus paid subscription.

In a casual conversation, the distinction between GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 can be subtle. The difference comes out when the complexity of the task reaches a sufficient threshold—GPT-4 is more reliable, creative, and able to handle much more nuanced instructions than GPT-3.5.

To understand the difference between the two models, we tested on a variety of benchmarks, including simulating exams that were originally designed for humans. We proceeded by using the most recent publicly-available tests (in the case of the Olympiads and AP free response questions) or by purchasing 2022–2023 editions of practice exams. We did no specific training for these exams. A minority of the problems in the exams were seen by the model during training, but we believe the results to be representative—see our technical report for details.

You can find out more information about the new Open AI GPT-4 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Open AI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals