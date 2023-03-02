Open AI ChatGPT API for business unveiled

Open AI has announced the launch of ChatGPT API for business customers, some of its first customers are companies like Snapchat and Shopify.

This follows on from the recent launch of ChatGPT Plus which is a paid subscription version of ChatGPT for consumers.

ChatGPT and Whisper models are now available on our API, giving developers access to cutting-edge language (not just chat!) and speech-to-text capabilities. Through a series of system-wide optimizations, we’ve achieved 90% cost reduction for ChatGPT since December; we’re now passing through those savings to API users. Developers can now use our open-source Whisper large-v2 model in the API with much faster and cost-effective results. ChatGPT API users can expect continuous model improvements and the option to choose dedicated capacity for deeper control over the models. We’ve also listened closely to feedback from our developers and refined our API terms of service to better meet their needs.

Snap Inc., the creator of Snapchat, introduced My AI for Snapchat+ this week. The experimental feature is running on ChatGPT API. My AI offers Snapchatters a friendly, customizable chatbot at their fingertips that offers recommendations, and can even write a haiku for friends in seconds. Snapchat, where communication and messaging is a daily behavior, has 750 million monthly Snapchatters.

You can find out more details about the new ChatGPT API for business over at the Open AI website at the link below.

Source Open AI, TechCrunch, Techmeme





