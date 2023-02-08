ChatGPT has been in the news a lot lately, if you have not used the software, this guide is designed to show you how to use ChatGPT and what it can be used for,

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT has been developing the software for the last few years, it launched at the end of 2022 and it has become very popular over the last couple of months.

ChatGPT is an AI-powered language model that has been designed to interact in a conversational way, you can ask questions and it will give you answers. You can also ask it to perform tasks for you, like writing a piece of code, writing some text, and more.

How to use sign up for a ChatGPT account

To use ChatGPT you will need to sign up for an account with Open AI, you can do this over at the company’s website. Now click on the ‘Try ChatGPT‘ section and you will be prompted to sign up for an account.

You may get the message that ‘ChatGPT is at capacity right now‘ this happens at busy times, you can try later to see if it is available for you to sign up for an account.

In the USA, Open AI has launched a paid subscription to the service, called ChatGPT Plus you can sign up for the waitlist for this and it will cost $20 a month. This paid subscription is only available in the USA, it will be coming to more countries in the future.

Once you have managed to sign up for an account, you will need to log in and then you will be able to use the tool.

How to use ChatGPT?

Now that you have set up your ChatGTP account you will now be able to try the tool out. There are a number of different things that it can be used for. Head over to the ChatGPT website and sign into the account that you created.

You will then be able to try this AI-powered tool out. You can ask it questions, like what is the capital city of a country and much more, you can also ask it to perform tasks.

For example, you could ask it to write you a paragraph on a particular topic, write some code, and much more. There are many things it can do, and the best way to find out what is it capable of is to test it for yourself.

How accurate is ChatGPT?

As with anything, the software is not 100% accurate, you will need to check the answers you get to any questions.

For example, if you as it a simple maths question, it may not always get this right. Although if it does make a mistake, you tell ChatGPT that it has made a mistake and it will try and correct it. This can be seen in the picture below.

ChatGPT is designed to be a useful AI-powered chat application that can be used for a variety of different tasks. It is designed to reply in a human-like manner. We are looking forward to seeing how it develops over time.

The software has become very popular and companies like Microsoft and others are investing heavily in the company behind it. We hope that you find this guide useful, if you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below.

Image Credit: Jonathan Kemper





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals