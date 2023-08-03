Dynamics 365 Copilot helps improve business productivity, marketing and more

Microsoft’s AI Dynamics 365 Copilot is revolutionizing how organizations work, driving business operations to new heights. With over 63,000 organizations already harnessing its power, the Copilot capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform boost productivity and work quality through AI-assisted features explains Microsoft in its latest insight into how AI is helping businesses and users improve their productivity when using Dynamics 365 Copilot.

These AI-assisted features provide valuable insights and guidance, offering suggested actions, content ideas, and faster access to crucial business data. This technology has been adopted by a diverse range of organizations, including football club Valencia Club de Fútbol (CF) and Northrop & Johnson, to streamline their operations.

Microsoft’s business-to-business sales team has tested Dynamics 365 Copilot’s capabilities, generating approximately 37,500 draft emails through generative AI. The Sales Copilot feature acts as a virtual assistant, providing real-time suggestions and guidance, proving instrumental in crafting effective emails, hence boosting productivity.

“Dynamics 365 Copliot brings the power of next-generation AI capabilities and natural language processing to Dynamics 365, working alongside business professionals to help them create ideas and content faster, complete time-consuming tasks, and get insights and the next best actions just by describing what’s needed.”

Dynamics 365 Copilot

Not only does Dynamics 365 Copilot offer assistance in sales, but it also aids in other areas, including marketing and service delivery. Marketers can leverage this technology for brainstorming marketing copy, creating targeted marketing segments, and extracting key insights from customer data. One such early adopter, NC Fusion, reported a significant increase in engagement and efficiency in email content creation thanks to Copilot.

Similarly, Campari Group uses Dynamics 365 Copilot to generate content ideas, saving countless hours that would have otherwise been spent on copywriting. Coffee + Dunn also shared their positive experiences using Copilot’s query assist to quickly build targeted segments.

Beyond marketing, the artificial intelligence integrated into Microsoft services is expected to aid service agents and field teams in improving service delivery and customer experiences. It allows for enhanced enterprise resource planning by combining data and AI to accelerate execution and outcomes.

For instance, Bartek, a producer of malic and fumaric acid, has harnessed the power of Business Central and the Power Platform along with Dynamics 365 Copilot. They have been able to create significant outcomes with smaller teams, shifting towards more automated planning and AI-assisted demand planning.

Dynamics 365 Copilot is not limited to corporate environments. Departments and colleges in higher learning institutions can utilize this technology to better engage a variety of audiences. This is a testament to the versatility of Copilot, confirming its potential to revolutionize a diverse range of industries.

Dynamics 365 Copilot allows teams to focus on high-impact work and be more effective while providing customers with excellent experiences. With an early track record of success and positive reviews says Microsoft, it’s clear that Copilot is a valuable tool that can help any organization be more productive. With AI-assisted features providing valuable insights, guidance, and faster access to crucial data, the future of productivity looks bright.

Source: Microsoft



