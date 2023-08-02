SharePoint integrated with Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service

Microsoft has today announced the early preview of SharePoint integration with Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service. This integration will enable customer service agents to access a wider array of knowledge sources, enhancing productivity and improving customer interactions.

As it stands, Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service utilizes internal knowledge bases to provide guidance to customer service agents. By suggesting chat and draft email content, Copilot has been a pivotal tool in driving productivity for customer service teams. However, customer feedback has indicated a need for the tool to leverage knowledge from external resources such as SharePoint.

SharePoint Copilot integration

Responding to this feedback, Microsoft is now integrating SharePoint with Copilot. This new feature is currently available for preview by Dynamics 365 customers. Administrators can now include SharePoint as a knowledge source in the Copilot settings, accessed through the Customer Service admin center app.

Once this configuration is complete, Copilot uses the federated search framework within Dynamics 365, combined with graph search APIs, to search SharePoint content in real time. This content is then processed by the Azure Open AI service, transforming extensive file content into a comprehensible response that can be easily understood and acted upon by agents.

Despite this significant advancement, there’s still more to come. Currently, customers testing Copilot can utilize either their internal knowledge base or SharePoint as their primary knowledge source, but not both. Microsoft has plans to rectify this, aiming to unite SharePoint and internal knowledge bases to allow Copilot to generate unified responses from both sources.

Underpinning Copilot is Azure OpenAI, a platform that provides robust privacy features. This includes data encryption, secure storage, access control, and comprehensive auditing and monitoring capabilities. These features ensure that customer service teams can leverage the power of AI while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security.

This preview of SharePoint integration with Copilot in Dynamics 365 Customer Service represents a significant leap forward in customer service technology. Microsoft is eager to continue refining and expanding this integration based on further user feedback. Indeed, the future of customer service at Microsoft looks brighter than ever. To learn more and take part in the preview jump over to the official Microsoft website.

Source : Microsoft



