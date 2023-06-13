What is Azure OpenAI Service?

If you are interested in learning about the Azure OpenAI Service. This quick guide will take you through a brief introduction allowing you to learn more about the Microsoft service that allows developers and businesses to leverage OpenAI’s advanced language models, including the prominent GPT-3, Codex, Embeddings series, and the recently released GPT-4 and ChatGPT (gpt-35-turbo) series.

This service, boasting an array of models, fine-tuning capabilities, pricing options, and more, is accessed through REST APIs, Python SDK, or a user-friendly web-based interface, the Azure OpenAI Studio. If you’re wondering how these features can bolster your technological pursuits, this article will serve as your comprehensive guide.

Key features of Azure OpenAI

Azure OpenAI provides several exciting features:

Model Variety : Azure OpenAI Service offers an array of models, each bringing unique capabilities and at varying price points. The latest addition is the highly demanded GPT-4 series, available strictly by request due to its immense popularity.

: Azure OpenAI Service offers an array of models, each bringing unique capabilities and at varying price points. The latest addition is the highly demanded GPT-4 series, available strictly by request due to its immense popularity. Fine-Tuning Capabilities : Users have the flexibility to fine-tune the models to suit their unique needs.

: Users have the flexibility to fine-tune the models to suit their unique needs. Pricing Options : Azure OpenAI presents a variety of pricing plans to cater to different budgets.

: Azure OpenAI presents a variety of pricing plans to cater to different budgets. Network Support : The service provides both virtual network support and private link support.

: The service provides both virtual network support and private link support. Managed Identity : The integration of Azure Active Directory facilitates managed identity.

: The integration of Azure Active Directory facilitates managed identity. User Interface Experience: The Azure portal and Azure OpenAI Service Studio present a seamless interface for account and resource management as well as model exploration and fine-tuning.

Simply put, Azure OpenAI Service aims to deliver advanced language AI with OpenAI GPT-4, GPT-3, Codex, and DALL-E models under the security and enterprise promise of Azure.

How Azure OpenAI Service processes text

The cornerstone of Azure OpenAI Service is its ability to process text with precision. Here’s how it works: The service breaks down the text into tokens, which can be entire words or just character chunks. The total number of tokens processed in any given request hinges on the length of your input, output, and request parameters. Naturally, the number of tokens being processed also influences your response latency and throughput for the models.

To initiate this process:

Create an Azure OpenAI Resource: This is your first step towards leveraging the service. Deploy a Model: Before you can start making API calls and generating text, you’ll need to deploy a model. This can be done through the Deployment APIs, where you specify the model you wish to use.

Responsible AI use

Microsoft, the entity behind Azure OpenAI Service, is profoundly committed to the responsible use of AI. They’ve undertaken significant investments to protect against abuse and unintended consequences. This includes the need for applicants to present well-defined use cases and the inclusion of Microsoft’s principles for responsible AI use. They’ve also built content filters to assist customers and provide guidance on responsible AI implementation.

Access to Azure OpenAI, as a result, is currently limited due to this commitment, along with high demand and anticipated product enhancements. Presently, Microsoft is focused on existing partners, lower-risk use cases, and those dedicated to incorporating safeguards.

Navigating the world of AI, specifically advanced language models, can seem daunting. However, with a service like Azure OpenAI, it becomes a manageable task. It’s a platform that brings together an assortment of powerful models under the safety umbrella of Azure, offering an approachable interface for management and fine-tuning.

For more information on getting started using the Azure OpenAI Service jump over to the official Microsoft support website where more information is available complete with tutorials, models and more



