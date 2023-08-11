Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service AI tool announced

In a significant stride towards enhancing service delivery and efficiency, Microsoft has announced the introduction of Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service. This artificial intelligence tool is designed to streamline operations and reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, a challenge that plagues 63% of frontline workers as per Microsoft’s 2023 Work Trend Index Annual Report.

Copilot is not just a tool, but a virtual assistant that aids in creating work orders, assigning them to the right technicians, and providing the necessary support for job completion. It can be used within Outlook to create work orders, prepopulating relevant data and syncing the orders to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service. This integration is a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to seamless service delivery.

The future holds promising updates for Copilot. It will soon be able to streamline technician scheduling, accelerate responses to customer messages, and assist frontline managers within Microsoft Teams. This will undoubtedly revolutionize the way frontline services are managed and delivered.

In addition to Copilot, Microsoft is also introducing a new Dynamics 365 Field Service mobile experience. This will allow technicians to access information on the go and manage work order tasks, services, and products more efficiently. The mobile experience includes Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guides, providing technicians with step-by-step instructions, pictures, and videos for tasks.

Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service

“Optimize service operations with new AI-powered experiences in Dynamics 365 Field Service. With Copilot, your customer escalations are pre-populated into draft work orders for frontline managers to review in Outlook. And with recommendations based on travel time, availability, skillset, and more, your technician scheduling becomes more streamlined. Additionally, with the Dynamics 365 Field Service app in Microsoft Teams, technicians can see upcoming work orders at-a-glance as tasks from their Microsoft Viva Connections home experience. And when additional support is needed to achieve a first time fix, tap into the Remote Assist app with one click. “

Microsoft has also redesigned the Dynamics 365 Field Service work order management experience, which is now available for early access. This redesign reduces the number of clicks for key tasks by over a third. Copilot will provide intelligent recaps within this experience to help frontline managers stay up-to-date.

“Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service will support a faster way of working for our organization by simplifying our transactional work order management process. The ease with which an email can be translated into a work order and planned will increase the speed of our customer responses and improve our customer journey. We are also excited to improve the experience for our customer-facing colleagues with the Microsoft 365 integrations. Microsoft Teams is our main internal communication method, and the integration of Field Service into Teams will greatly simplify the communication about a specific work order, account, or other customer case and improve the case lead time.” Says Sven van Veldhuizen, CIO/CDO at Joulz

Administrators eager to try the new Copilot capabilities and Microsoft 365 integrations for Dynamics 365 Field Service can set up Dynamics 365 Field Service for Outlook (Preview) and Dynamics 365 Field Service (Preview) app in Teams. The new Dynamics 365 Field Service web experience is also available now in early access.

In terms of security, Copilot is grounded in business data and automatically inherits security, compliance, and privacy policies, regulations, and processes. This ensures that while service delivery is enhanced, it is not at the expense of security and privacy explains Microsoft.

In conclusion, the introduction of Copilot in Dynamics 365 Field Service is a game-changer, promising to revolutionize service delivery and efficiency in the frontline services sector.

Source: Microsoft



