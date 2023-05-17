Festival of Artificial Intelligence at King’s College London

If you are interested in learning more about AI and how it is revolutionizing our world. You might be interested in a new festival of Artificial Intelligence taking place at King’s College London next week. Embark on a five-day journey into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) with the Festival of Artificial Intelligence, a free event series designed to delve into the latest advancements in AI and their implications for society.

Hosted by King’s College London at the Strand Campus, from May 24 to May 28 2023, the festival brings together AI specialists from both King’s College and the broader academic community. It interweaves a tapestry of educational and entertaining experiences, with artists and performers adding color to the event through a captivating lineup of talks, demos, workshops, screenings, and live exhibits.

The festival’s program spans an eclectic mix of subjects, with each day offering a deep dive into a unique facet of AI. Explore the digital frontier of surgical procedures, delve into the intriguing dynamics of human-AI interaction, and appreciate the interplay of art, music, and AI. For those with a keen interest in security, sessions focusing on cybersecurity and malware provide insights into the challenges and solutions in the AI landscape.

Adding to the festival’s wide-ranging appeal, it offers attendees the chance to engage directly with King’s groundbreaking AI research through interactive demonstrations. A special family-friendly day on May 27 ensures even the youngest AI enthusiasts can participate, with activities designed to be both fun and educational. The Festival of Artificial Intelligence not only enlightens and informs but also seeks to inspire the next generation of AI innovators.

“The use of AI has the potential to deliver major social and economic benefits, with profound impacts, many of which are yet to be understood. If we are to reap the benefits to be gained by technical advances in AI and make the world a better place, then we must also pay close attention to the societal impact of AI and to the challenges that it brings.”

King’s Festival of Artificial Intelligence Programme

Public Talks

Panel Discussion: The King’s Festival of Artificial Intelligence Opening Panel, Professor Michael Luck,

Public Talk: Fairy Tales of AI and Cybersecurity – Professor Luca Vigano,

Public Talk: Fair Modelling: a qualitative framework for an ethical development & implementation of AI models for precision medicine – Dr Raquel Iniesta,

Public Talk: The Law and Ethics of Generative AI – Professor Dan Hunter,

Public Talk: The Digital Future of Surgery – Cost, Connectivity and Artificial Intelligence – Professor Prokar Dasgupta,

Public Talk: Have Large Language Models Solved Natural Language Processing? – Professor Yulan He,

Public Talk: AI Art: On Human and Machine Creativity – Professor Joanna Zylinska,

Public Talk: How deep (learning) is your love? – Dr Kate Devlin, 27 May 2023

Discussions and Debates

Academic Workshop: AI and the Visual: Art, Science and Human Bias,

Screening & Q&A: The First,

Screening & Q&A: GROUPTHINK: Art, AI & the Internet of Neurons, 27 May 2023

Discussion: AI & Art Salon,

Other

Screening: MERCY,

Creative Workshop: Build a Robot Workshop, 27 May 2023

Creative Workshop: The Art of the Artificial, 27 May 2023

Workshop: Fantastic (Artificial) Beasts and Where to Find Them, 27 May 2023

Games Day Talks: Next Level – AI and the Future of Games, 28 May 2023

Demonstrations

Demonstration: Synthetica: The Future of Music,

Demonstration: Meet Pepper, a friendly humanoid robot,

Demonstration: Leap of Faith,

Demonstration: Puck,

Demonstration: The Genius and Stupidity of Artificial Intelligence,

Demonstration: AI for Malware Detection: How Machine Learning Can Keep Your Computer Safe,

Demonstration: Brewing the Future, 27 May 2023

Demonstration: Synthetica: The Future of Music, 27 May 2023

Demonstration: Turing Test, 27 May 2023

Demonstration: AI learns to play a video game, 27 May 2023

Meet the Researcher

Designed by AI – Dr Stefan Bernritter,

Ethics of AI-Based Medical Tools – Dr Raquel Iniesta,

Festival of Artificial Intelligence

“The King’s Festival of Artificial Intelligence brings together speakers, exhibits, performances, demos and screenings in an exciting programme of events between 24 and 28 May 2023. The general public are invited to join academics, students, alumni and King’s cultural and industry partners to find out more about developments in artificial intelligence, and the challenges and opportunities that arise from them.”

“King’s College London has a vibrant and expansive community in artificial intelligence (AI), with work taking place in every faculty across King’s. Activity spans core AI (its technical underpinnings), applications and societal implications. The King’s Institute for Artificial Intelligence is dedicated to connecting researchers, educators, students, policymakers, and the wider public to foster collaboration, advance research, and develop the understanding and application of AI in society.”

For more information on the festival jump over to the official King’s College London website by following the link below.

