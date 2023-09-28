How to use Copilot in Windows 11 powered by ChatGPT

Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, is a new feature built into Windows 11 that aims to revolutionize the way users interact with their computers. This AI-powered assistant is designed to provide relevant suggestions and recommendations, helping users with everyday tasks and boosting productivity. Copilot is powered by large language AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT-3, enabling it to generate content, answer questions, and understand context across various applications such as Word, Outlook, and Windows.

The introduction and release of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, marks a significant step in the evolution of AI technology. The assistant is set to roll out as part of the free update to Windows 11, starting September 26. It will also be available across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot this fall. This rollout is part of Microsoft’s vision to create a seamless experience that works across your whole life, with Copilot acting as a simple and seamless AI companion.

Copilot’s capabilities are vast, ranging from adjusting settings, opening apps, and organizing windows. It incorporates the context and intelligence of the web, your work data, and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance. This is all done with your privacy and security at the forefront. Copilot can either work as an app or reveal itself when you need it with a right click, making it a versatile tool for users.

Microsoft Copilot in Windows 11

When compared to Bing chat, Copilot offers a more integrated and seamless experience. Bing chat is more focused on delivering personalized answers based on your search history, while Copilot is designed to assist with a wider range of tasks on your PC.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Microsoft Copilot :

However, like any AI technology, Copilot has its limitations. While it can understand context and generate content, it may not always provide the most accurate or relevant suggestions. It’s also important to note that while Copilot is designed with privacy and security in mind, users should still be cautious about the data they share with the assistant.

Testing of Copilot’s features has shown promising results. The assistant is capable of adjusting settings, opening apps, and organizing windows effectively. It can also generate content and answer questions, making it a useful tool for boosting productivity.

Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to continue adding capabilities and connections to Copilot across its most-used applications. This is in line with their vision to create one experience that works across your whole life. Future updates and potential improvements for Copilot are expected to enhance its functionality and user experience.

In addition to the introduction of Copilot in Windows 11, Microsoft is also introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot. This version of the AI assistant will be generally available for enterprise customers on November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that aims to completely transform the way you work.

Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, is a promising addition to Windows 11. Its capabilities and features offer a new level of assistance and productivity for users. While it has its limitations, the future updates and improvements planned for Copilot are expected to enhance its functionality and user experience. As AI technology continues to evolve, tools like Copilot will play a crucial role in shaping the future of computing.

Windows 11 applications that have received an AI upgrade

Copilot in Windows (in preview) empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens your cognitive load – making once complicated tasks, simple. We’ve made accessing the power of Copilot seamless as it’s always right there for you on the taskbar or with the Win+C keyboard shortcut providing assistance alongside all your apps, on all screen sizes at work, school or at home.

(in preview) empowers you to create faster, complete tasks with ease and lessens your cognitive load – making once complicated tasks, simple. We’ve made accessing the power of Copilot seamless as it’s always right there for you on the taskbar or with the Win+C keyboard shortcut providing assistance alongside all your apps, on all screen sizes at work, school or at home. Paint has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal and layers as well as a preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app.

has been enhanced with AI for drawing and digital creation with the addition of background removal and layers as well as a preview of Cocreator that brings the power of generative AI to the Paint app. Photos has also been enhanced with AI including new features to make editing your photos a breeze. With Background Blur you can make the subject of your photo stand out quickly and easily. The Photos app automatically finds the background in the photo, and with a single click, instantly highlights your subject and blurs out the background. We’ve improved search, with photos stored in OneDrive (home or personal) accounts, you can now quickly find the photo you’re looking for based on the content of the photo. You can also now find photos based on the location where they were taken.

has also been enhanced with AI including new features to make editing your photos a breeze. With Background Blur you can make the subject of your photo stand out quickly and easily. The Photos app automatically finds the background in the photo, and with a single click, instantly highlights your subject and blurs out the background. We’ve improved search, with photos stored in OneDrive (home or personal) accounts, you can now quickly find the photo you’re looking for based on the content of the photo. You can also now find photos based on the location where they were taken. Snipping Tool now offers more ways to capture content on your screen – with this update you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application or, you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen. And, with the addition of sound capturing using audio and mic support, it’s easier to create compelling videos and content from your screen.

now offers more ways to capture content on your screen – with this update you can now extract specific text content from an image to paste in another application or, you can easily protect your sensitive information with text redaction by using text actions on the post capture screen. And, with the addition of sound capturing using audio and mic support, it’s easier to create compelling videos and content from your screen. Clipchamp , now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro.

, now with auto compose, helps you with scenes suggestions, edits and narratives based on your images and footage automatically so you can create and edit videos to share with family, friends, and social media like a pro. Notepad will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs.

will start automatically saving your session state allowing you to close Notepad without any interrupting dialogs and then pick up where you left off when you return. Notepad will automatically restore previously open tabs as well as unsaved content and edits across those open tabs. With the new Outlook for Windows , you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app. Intelligent tools help you write clear, concise emails and seamlessly attach important documents and photos from OneDrive.

, you can connect and coordinate your various accounts (including Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and more) in one app. Intelligent tools help you write clear, concise emails and seamlessly attach important documents and photos from OneDrive. Modernized File Explorer, we are introducing a modernized File Explorer home, address bar and search box all designed to help you more easily access important and relevant content, stay up to date with file activity and collaborate without even opening a file. Also coming to File Explorer is a new Gallery feature designed to make it easy to access your photo collection.

we are introducing a modernized File Explorer home, address bar and search box all designed to help you more easily access important and relevant content, stay up to date with file activity and collaborate without even opening a file. Also coming to File Explorer is a new Gallery feature designed to make it easy to access your photo collection. New text authoring experiences to voice access and new natural voices in Narrator , continuing our ongoing commitment to making Windows 11 the most accessible version of Windows yet.

and , continuing our ongoing commitment to making Windows 11 the most accessible version of Windows yet. Windows Backup makes moving to a new Windows 11 PC easier than ever. With Windows Backup, transitioning most files, apps and settings from one PC to another, is seamless so everything is right where you left it, exactly how you like it.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals