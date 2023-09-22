Microsoft Copilot unveiled as an everyday AI companion

Microsoft has today officially announced its new AI assistant, Copilot, is now available in a wide variety of Microsoft products from Windows 11 to Bing. Marking a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into everyday computing. This new AI companion is designed to assist users by incorporating web context, work data, and real-time PC activity, offering a unified AI experience across Microsoft’s most popular products.

Microsoft Copilot is not just an app, but a fully integrated feature that can appear when needed with a simple right-click action. This integration is a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to making AI a seamless part of the user experience. The AI assistant is being integrated into Microsoft’s most used products, including GitHub, Microsoft 365, Bing, Edge, and Windows, providing users with a consistent and helpful AI companion across these platforms.

Microsoft Copilot

One of the key features of Microsoft Copilot is its ability to incorporate web context, work data, and real-time PC activity. This means that the AI assistant can understand the user’s current activity and provide relevant assistance based on that context. This could range from suggesting edits in a Word document to providing relevant search results in Bing.

Microsoft has prioritized user privacy and security in the development of Copilot. The AI assistant will be available in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and the Edge browser with Bing, ensuring that users can benefit from its features across multiple platforms.

The initial version of Copilot will be part of a free update to Windows 11, starting on September 26. It will be incorporated into Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 later in the fall. This rollout is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to enhance productivity and creativity through the introduction of new features and devices.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Microsoft Copilot 365 :

The next Windows 11 update will introduce over 150 new features, including AI-powered experiences in apps like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp. These features are designed to make these apps more intuitive and powerful, further enhancing the user experience.

In addition to the introduction of Copilot, Bing will support the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI. This will offer more personalized search results, a new AI-powered shopping experience, and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise. These updates are part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to leverage AI to improve the user experience.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available for enterprise customers from November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant. This marks a significant expansion of Microsoft’s AI offerings for enterprise customers, providing them with powerful tools to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Finally, Microsoft has also introduced new Surface devices that are available for pre-order. These devices are designed to enhance AI experiences, providing users with powerful hardware to complement the new software features.

The introduction of Microsoft’s AI assistant, Copilot, and its integration into various Microsoft products represents a significant step forward in the use of AI in everyday computing. With its ability to incorporate web context, work data, and real-time PC activity, Copilot promises to be a valuable tool for enhancing productivity and creativity.

Source : Microsoft



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals