Meta Connect AI VR and more – everything you need to know

The Meta Connect 2023 event is currently on and has featured new announcements particularly in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality. The introduction of new Meta Quest 3 VR headset, the collaboration with Ray-Ban for smart glasses, and the unveiling of an AI image generation tool called Emu were among the highlights of the event.

The Meta Quest 3, a mixed reality device, was one of the most anticipated announcements. This device includes pass-through technology that allows users to see their environment around them, a significant improvement over previous models. The device also integrates Microsoft’s tools and gaming platforms, a testament to the growing partnership between Meta and Microsoft. This integration means that users can enjoy Xbox games and the Office Suite on Meta Quest 3, bringing a new level of interactivity and immersion to these platforms.

Meta Connect 2023

Smart glasses

In addition to the Meta Quest 3, Meta also announced a collaboration with Ray-Ban to create smart glasses. These glasses are equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and speakers, and they can live stream directly from the glasses. The glasses also include Meta AI, allowing users to interact with AI hands-free. A future software update will make the glasses multimodal, understanding what the user is looking at when they ask questions. This feature promises to make the user experience more intuitive and seamless.

EMU AI image generation tool

Meta’s focus on AI technology was also evident in the introduction of Emu, an AI image generation tool. Emu can create images in five seconds and generate AI stickers for chat platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. This tool is expected to enhance the way users communicate and express themselves on these platforms.

Furthermore, Meta announced the introduction of AI editing tools for Instagram. These tools will allow users to alter images with simple phrases, making photo editing more accessible and user-friendly. This development is expected to revolutionize the way users interact with Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms.

Meta AI chatbot

The Meta Connect event also saw the introduction of AI chatbots for specific niches. Meta AI, a chatbot based on the Llama 2 model, will be integrated into Meta’s messaging apps. These chatbots will also be embodied as avatars in the metaverse, adding a new dimension to the user experience. Meta is also introducing niche chatbots, each with a specific focus, and has partnered with celebrities to represent these bots.

AI Studio

In addition to these chatbots, Meta is opening up AI Studio, a platform for building AI, for integration into messaging apps. This will allow users to train their own chatbot, offering a new level of personalization. Businesses can also use these chatbots for customer support, training them on their own products and services. This development is expected to enhance customer service and make it more efficient.

The announcements from the Meta Connect event are expected to push the mainstream adoption of AI and wearable technology forward significantly. The focus on AI technology, the introduction of innovative products like Meta Quest 3 and smart glasses, and the unveiling of tools like Emu and AI editing tools for Instagram, all point to a future where AI is more integrated into our daily lives. The Meta Connect event was a clear demonstration of Meta’s commitment to this future. As always is more announcements, news and specifications are revealed and released we will keep you up to speed as always.



