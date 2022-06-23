Facebook Pay rebranded to Meta Pay

Facebook is continuing its rebranding after changing the name of its parent company to Meta, it is now changing the name of Facebook Pay to Meta Pay.

The news of the change was announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, you can see what he had to say about the change below.

Introducing Meta Pay and a digital wallet for the metaverse. Today we’re taking the first step by changing Facebook Pay to become Meta Pay. It’ll stay the same easy way to shop, send money, and donate to causes you care about on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and anywhere else you could use Facebook Pay. But beyond the current features, we’re working on something new: a wallet for the metaverse that lets you securely manage your identity, what you own, and how you pay.

In the future, there will be all sorts of digital items you might want to create or buy — digital clothing, art, videos, music, experiences, virtual events, and more. Proof of ownership will be important, especially if you want to take some of these items with you across different services.

You can find out more information about the changes coming to Facebook Pay with the new Meta Pay at the link below.

Source Facebook

Image Credit: Timothy Hales Bennett

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals