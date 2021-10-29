Facebook name change to Meta announced by Mark Zuckerberg

During this week’s Facebook Connect event Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that Facebook name change and rebranding, confirming that the company will change its name from Facebook to Meta as it rolls out a new experience for customers in the metaverse. Where “you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create” writes Zuckerberg explaining the reasons for the name change in the future for Facebook and the metaverse of Facebook Meta.

Reasons for the Facebook rebrand and name change

“We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too. In recent decades, technology has given people the power to connect and express ourselves more naturally. When I started Facebook, we mostly typed text on websites. When we got phones with cameras, the internet became more visual and mobile. As connections got faster, video became a richer way to share experiences. We’ve gone from desktop to web to mobile; from text to photos to video. But this isn’t the end of the line.

Facebook Meta

The next platform will be even more immersive — an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build.

The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place. Feeling truly present with another person is the ultimate dream of social technology. That is why we are focused on building this.

Facebook Metaverse

In the metaverse, you’ll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create — as well as completely new experiences that don’t really fit how we think about computers or phones today. We made a film that explores how you might use the metaverse one day.

In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up. This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint.

Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more — instead of physical things assembled in factories, they’ll be holograms designed by creators around the world.

You’ll move across these experiences on different devices — augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms. This isn’t about spending more time on screens; it’s about making the time we already spend better.

To learn more about the plans CEO Mark Zuckerberg has for Facebook metaverse in the future jump over to the official Facebook news site by following the links below.

Source : Facebook

