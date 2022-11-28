NiKOTA Meta 2000 portable power station with integrated 5G connectivity

If you are searching for an emergency backup solution during power outages or while you are away from the grid, you might be interested in the new NiKOTA Meta 2000 5G portable power station. Equipped with integrated 5G connectivity the META-2000 features 13 output ports and is capable of charging any device via USB port, AC socket, wireless charging, and more. Offering owners a 2300W maximum output and 2016Wh capacity. The power station is capable of power in your air-conditioning unit or charging your laptop 39 times or your smartphone 128 times.

Early bird pledges are now available for the futuristic project from roughly $699 or £579 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Elevate your next outdoor experience with the game-changing NiKOTA META-2000. Keep your campsite charged and enjoy full internet connectivity, when it’s needed. Whether you’re sending a quick message to a loved one, replying to an email to say you’ll deal with it on Monday, or winding down with a movie, META-2000’s 4G/5G connectivity has you covered. It features a super-fast recharging time of 1.5 hours and it weighs 27% less than the competition, so it’s ready at a moment’s notice and lighter to travel with.”

5G portable power station

If the NiKOTA Meta 2000 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the NiKOTA Meta 2000 portable power station project check out the promotional video below.

“META-2000 can charge up to 13 devices at once and boasts a 2016Wh /2300W capacity. All this power combined with its ability to get you back online, make it a fantastic option should you experience a power outage. The future of portable power is here. Sometimes it’s nice to disconnect. We encourage our users to get out and be one with nature.”

“However, we also believe that having the ability to communicate, access information, or keep the family entertained can be equally important. META-2000 is the first portable power station to feature built-in 4G/5G/Wi-Fi connectivity. This is particularly useful should a blackout occur. It supports network protocols from over 40 mainstream carriers all over the world. META-2000 brings you unprecedented levels of connectivity when you need it.”

“The META-2000 4G/5G version uses the latest generation of Qualcomm chip and supports WI-Fi 6 protocol. This means that double the amount of devices can be connected to the internet at once while enjoying a reliable and secure network.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable power station, jump over to the official NiKOTA Meta 2000 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





