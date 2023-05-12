Meta launches AI Sandbox

Meta has announced that it is launching AI Sandbox for its advertisers and it will be used as a testing ground for new features and tools on the platform, this will include a range of AI tools.

Meta is currently working with a group of advertisers on testing out this new feature and it will be available for Text variation, Background Generation and Image Outcropping.

Since the earliest days of News Feed in 2006, we have used machine learning and AI to power all of our apps and services, including our ads system. Today, we are sharing more details about how we’re using AI to improve the performance of ads for businesses, including a first look at our AI Sandbox that’s testing generative AI capabilities for advertisers, new features in our Meta Advantage suite of ad automation tools and more details on our AI infrastructure and modeling investments that underpin it all.

The AI Sandbox will act as our testing playground for early versions of new tools and features, including generative AI-powered ad tools. Our goal is to learn what works for advertisers and make these features easy to use in our ads tools. To start, we are building tools like text variation, background generation and image outcropping to do things like make an ad’s text more engaging or improve parts of its creative.

You can find out more information about the new Meta AI Sandbox over at the company’s website at the link below, it will be available to advertisers through their Meta Advantage suite.

Source Meta





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals