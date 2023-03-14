Mark Zuckerberg has announced that meta will cut another 10,000 jobs, the company previously cut 11,000 jobs from its roster.

The news was announced in a press release on Meta where the company has revealed that they are reducing their ‘low priority projects’.

Meta is building the future of human connection, and today I want to share some updates on our Year of Efficiency that will help us do that. The goals of this work are: (1) to make us a better technology company and (2) to improve our financial performance in a difficult environment so we can execute our long-term vision.

Our efficiency work has several parallel workstreams to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more. I’ve tried to be open about all the work that’s underway, and while I know many of you are energized by this, I also recognize that the idea of upcoming org changes creates uncertainty and stress. My hope is to make these org changes as soon as possible in the year so we can get past this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead.

You can see the full press release about the latest jobs cuts at meta and Facebook at the link below.

Source Meta

Image Credit:Luca Sammarco





