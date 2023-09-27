Meet with Apple Experts global developer resources now available

Apple has week launched a new global resource for its developer community, aptly named Meet with Apple Experts. This initiative is a testament to Apple’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and innovative developer ecosystem. It offers a plethora of sessions, workshops, labs, and one-on-one consultations, all designed to help developers harness the full potential of Apple’s latest tools and resources.

The Meet with Apple Experts platform is a treasure trove of over 50 sessions, workshops, and consultations. These are not one-off events but are available on an ongoing basis, both online and in-person. This ensures that developers have continuous access to the latest insights and guidance from Apple’s experts, regardless of their location or schedule.

“Join us around the world for a variety of sessions, consultations, labs, and more — tailored for you.” explains Apple.

The topics covered in these sessions are diverse and comprehensive, ranging from deep dives into iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and visionOS, to app and game optimization for the latest hardware releases. This breadth of topics ensures that developers can stay abreast of the latest developments and trends in Apple’s ecosystem, thereby enabling them to create apps that are not only compatible but also optimized for the latest Apple devices.

Meet with Apple Experts

In addition to technical guidance, the platform also offers advice on maximizing app and game experiences on the App Store. This includes tips on product page customization, app discovery enhancement, in-app events, and customer acquisition through App Analytics. These insights can be invaluable for developers looking to increase their app’s visibility and user engagement on the App Store.

One of the standout features of “Meet with Apple Experts” is its global accessibility. The platform offers activities in multiple time zones and languages, making it a truly global resource. This is a significant step towards democratizing access to Apple’s expertise and resources, ensuring that developers from all corners of the globe can benefit from this initiative.

The “Meet with Apple Experts” platform is not a standalone initiative but builds on the success of the Ask Apple, Meet with App Store Experts, and Tech Talks informational series. These series have proven to be immensely popular among developers, and the new platform aims to take this engagement to the next level.

Developer resources

Access to the “Meet with Apple Experts” platform is available to registered Apple developers and current members of the Apple Developer Program and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. This ensures that the platform’s resources are available to those who are most likely to benefit from them.

Apple’s support for developers extends beyond this platform. The company provides a wide variety of tools and support for developers to build, test, market, and distribute their apps to over 2 billion Apple devices. This includes free tools and frameworks, software development kits (SDKs), and developer services with over 250,000 APIs.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Apple visionOS :

Apple’s commitment to fostering a vibrant developer ecosystem is also evident in its various programs aimed at making coding technology accessible and inclusive. These include the Developer Academies, Entrepreneur Camps, App Accelerators, Swift Student Challenge, Everyone Can Code, and Swift Playgrounds.

The App Store, launched in 2008, plays a crucial role in this ecosystem. It is home to 1.8 million apps and is visited by over 650 million visitors each week across 175 regions. The “Meet with Apple Experts” platform is yet another initiative aimed at ensuring that the App Store continues to be a global marketplace for innovative and high-quality apps.

Source: Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals