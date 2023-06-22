visionOS SDK and Vision Pro developer tools released

Apple unveiled their new Vision Pro AR headset at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month and now they have released their VisionOS SDK and their Vision Pro developer tools to developers.

The new visionOS software development kit or SDK will let developers create apps and also content for the new Apple Vision Pro headset ahead of its release, which will be sometime in early 2024.

Next month, Apple will open developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo to provide developers with hands-on experience to test their apps on Apple Vision Pro hardware and get support from Apple engineers. Development teams will also be able to apply for developer kits to help them quickly build, iterate, and test right on Apple Vision Pro.

“Apple Vision Pro redefines what’s possible on a computing platform. Developers can get started building visionOS apps using the powerful frameworks they already know, and take their development even further with new innovative tools and technologies like Reality Composer Pro, to design all-new experiences for their users,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “By taking advantage of the space around the user, spatial computing unlocks new opportunities for our developers, and enables them to imagine new ways to help their users connect, be productive, and enjoy new types of entertainment. We can’t wait to see what our developer community dreams up.”

You can find out more details about the visionOS SDK and the Apple Vision Pro headset over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what apps and content developers come up with when the device launches early next year.

Source Apple



