visionOS SDK and Vision Pro developer tools released

Apple unveiled their new Vision Pro AR headset at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month and now they have released their VisionOS SDK and their Vision Pro developer tools to developers.
The new visionOS software development kit or SDK will let developers create apps and also content for the new Apple Vision Pro headset ahead of its release, which will be sometime in early 2024.
You can find out more details about the visionOS SDK and the Apple Vision Pro headset over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to seeing what apps and content developers come up with when the device launches early next year.
Source Apple
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.