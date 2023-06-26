Apple visionOS 1.0 in action (Video)

Apple’s new Vision Pro AR headset will run the company’s new visionOS 1.0 software, Apple released its visionOS SDK for the device and now we get to find out some more information about the software.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new visionOS 1.0 that was recently released to developers and we get to find out more information on how the software will work and how we will interact with it.

Apple’s visionOS software looks very interesting from the video, we are expecting the software to launch next year along with the new Apple Vision Pro headset. Apple has said that their new AR and VR headset will be launching in early 2024, although they have not given us a specific launch date as yet. As soon as we get some details on a launch date, we will let you know.

The Apple Vision Pro is a new Augmented Reality headset that will cost $3,500 when it goes on sale, the device comes with some high-end technology from Apple, including an Apple M2 Silicon processor in a dual chip design. The headset will come with a total of 12 cameras, 6 microphones, and 5 sensors and it looks very impressive from what we have seen so far.

