Marvel Hawkeye TV series premiers November 24th on Disney+

Disney and Marvel Studios‘ have released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Hawkeye which will be starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Hawkeye also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. The Disney Hawkeye series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in a few months time starting on November 24th, 2021.

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye TV series official trailer

“Jeremy Renner portrays the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films Thor (2011) in an uncredited cameo appearance, The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Additionally, Renner voices alternate timeline versions of the character in the Disney+ animated series What If…? (2021) and will return to portray the character in the upcoming series Hawkeye (2021).”

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.”

Source : Marvel

