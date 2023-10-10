Make Way Indie racing game offers a twist on classic, top-down, multiplayer races

Making its debut in these Steam Fest is the new indie multiplayer racing game Make Way by Ice Beam Games and Secret Mode. This innovative game, set to launch in 2023, offers a unique twist on the classic, top-down, multiplayer racing genre. Unlike traditional racing games with pre-built courses, Make Way allows players to construct their own track, using a random selection of pieces and hazards. This creates a unique raceway that gets bigger and wilder every round, offering near-endless course configurations.

The game was recently showcased in the Steam Next Fest, where the demo version was released. The demo provided a glimpse into the game’s unique features, including the ability to mix and match unique track pieces and hazards. Players can fight for weapons and power-ups to gain an advantage over their opponents, and unlock new track pieces and vehicles for even wackier races.

Make Way supports 1-4 players, offering both on-screen and online cross-platform multiplayer options. This means that players can compete against each other whether they are using a PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One. This cross-platform feature is a significant step forward in the gaming industry, allowing players from different platforms to interact and compete in the same game.

The game offers two modes: Race mode and Classic mode. In Race mode, players compete against each other in a race to the finish line, using their creativity to construct the track and their skills to navigate the hazards. In Classic mode, players can enjoy a more traditional racing experience, with pre-built tracks and standard racing rules.

One of the most exciting features of Make Way is the availability of track pieces, obstacles, and vehicles in the demo. Players can experiment with different combinations to create their own unique raceway, adding an element of strategy and creativity to the game. The demo also includes a variety of vehicles, each with its own unique characteristics and abilities, adding another layer of complexity to the game.

The gameplay in Make Way is fast-paced and exciting, with players needing to think on their feet as they construct their track and navigate the hazards. The game also includes a fully customizable ruleset, allowing players to adjust the chaos levels to their liking. They can choose to remove hazards from their races or go full chaos mode and eliminate all safety barriers, adding an extra level of excitement to the game.

Make Way is set to offer a fresh and exciting twist on the classic, top-down, multiplayer racing genre. With its unique track construction feature, cross-platform multiplayer options, and customizable rules, it promises to deliver a thrilling and engaging gaming experience. Whether you’re a fan of traditional racing games or looking for something new and innovative, Make Way is definitely a game to watch out for in 2023.

